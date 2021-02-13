FP Studio

A smarter way of watching TV

This smart TV features a 4K Ultra HD display for your viewing pleasure. At the heart of the TV is the Sony X1 4K processor, which cleans up all the video feed to make the colors pop. It is a very powerful processor and with 4K X Reality Pro can upscale movies filmed in 2K and HD to images close-to 4K resolution. The build quality of this TV is remarkable, it's built to last with design features like no ventilation holes so harmful dust stays out, a primary capacitor to keeps the TV stable even during sudden electrical power surges and an anti-humidity coating on the wiring to prevent short circuits in climates with high humidity. We could go on about the many features and technologies this TV brings to the table, but that would take a while so we are just going to say this, buy it! you will not be disappointed.

Watch colors come to life

Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K chip, this TV can upscale content to 4K resolution, watching older movies in glorious 4K is now a reality! It has 20W stereo speakers, support for Dolby Digital Plus, and adaptive sound that optimizes the sound based on the viewing environment. Connectivity features include three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB ports, Wi-FI, Bluetooth 4.2, and Live Cast. The Live Cast feature allows you to live stream videos from your smartphone’s camera to the TV’s screen. Voice control is available for the couch potato with not one but three voice assistants, Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa. There is a Gaming Mode for lower latency while gaming, connect your PS5 and have a blast! Buy it and watch movies come to life.

Taking movie nights to a new level

This TV has a screen size of 50 inches, a screen resolution of 4K pixels, and an IPS display that guarantees color accuracy and consistency. Powered by a quad-core processor, it comes with 1.5GB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The speakers have an audio output of 20W and support Dolby Virtual X technology, promising a full, three-dimensional surround sound experience without a roomful of speakers. For the Apple fans out there, this TV supports Apple AirPlay 2, allowing you to connect Apple devices to view your videos, pics, and music. We found the build quality to be excellent, however, to put your mind at ease the TV comes with a Comprehensive Warranty of 1 Year from LG India and an additional 1-year Warranty is applicable on the panel/module from the date of purchase. Treat your eyes to amazing clarity and colors with this TV.

Expanding possibilities in entertainment

This smart LED TV features a 43-inch HD panel with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The TV uses the Fire OS, giving you access to the entire range of services available on the platform. We found the audio to be crystal clear with good bass, that is because of the supported DTS TruSurround technology. DTS TruSurround delivers fantastic surround sound effects and a more realistic movie experience. The Ultra Bright, A+ grade IPS Screen is powered by the multi-core Amlogic T-950Z imaging engine to create remarkable picture quality with stunning detail. Add elegance and enhance the aesthetics of your home interiors with this TV.