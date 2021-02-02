Tuesday, February 02, 2021Back to
Level up to a more active lifestyle with these top fitness smartwatches


FP StudioFeb 02, 2021 10:35:26 IST

Super versatile, high-end tracker

With a plethora of fitness-tracking features, this smartwatch is a leader in the fitness wearable segment. It is an attractive, lightweight gadget suitable to be worn for long hours. The battery charges fast and lasts more than six (6) days at full charge. The built-in GPS, excellent sleep-tracking system, preinstalled apps, like Spotify, and Amazon Alexa support take it to the next level. You will surely love the large and always-on display. Available in pink and gold shades, this high-end, stylish tracker is worth every penny. With this device, you can track your health, see notifications, listen to music, and do other tasks without needing to touch your phone. We recommend this device for the outdoor, intense-exercise enthusiasts.

Impressive, lightweight tracker

This gear is a smart, intelligently-designed, pale-pink, fitness-tracker cum smartwatch. With 50 plus sports modes, and four, built-in watch faces, it will meet all your needs. The large, square screen displays a wealth of statistical information bright and clear. Lightweight and comfortable, the device is perfect for constant wear. It is an efficient fitness-tracker that monitors heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress level, blood oxygen level, calories burned and monitors your sleep parameters. Additionally, you can view notifications and get weather reports. Affordable and sleek, this gadget is just right for the budding health fan.

Affordable fitness tracker

This fitness tracker cum smartwatch provides all features without burning a hole in the pocket. It is a funky gadget, with AMOLED colour display. Besides, you get 100 watch face options, categorized as fashion, art, workout, business, etc. You can swipe the smudge-free touchscreen up or down to see parameters, such as step count, calories burnt, heart rate, stress and breathing levels. The left swipe displays notifications and right-swipe shows customizable shortcut widgets. The magnetic charging mode enables charging without taking off. The unique women’s health mode makes this device very useful for female clientele.

Slim, sleek, exclusive, tracker

Next on our list is an exclusive tracker cum smartwatch, which is super sleek looking with aluminium dial and silicone strap. It has a bright AMOLED touchscreen display and is compatible with Android and iOS. The device edge has a slender, touch-sensitive bezel that acts very much like a rotating control. All you have to do is run your finger along the edge to scroll through the menus -simple and effective. The round, colour, always-on screen is bright and easy to read even under glaring sunlight. The workout tracking system minutely tracks all body parameters walking, running, hiking swimming laps, yoga, gym exercises, and more. The GPS integrated tracker enables tracking distance and route details. We recommend this device for long-distance runners, hikers, and the fitness buff.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


