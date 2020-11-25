FP Studio

A very sleek design

A laser pointer having a very sleek design in a pen shape with a matt black finish. It works on a simple mechanism of a single push button and it shoots out a strong green laser beam. It is crafted in a way to allow the user to carry it effortlessly and use it in a very handy manner. You can carry it in your pocket or bag easily due to its lightweight and slim structure. The laser is provided with a stary lens for a patterned beam apart from a straight pointer which gives a disco party theme and stargazing. If you are looking for a laser beam that shoots various designs, EXSESON Green Multipurpose Laser Light is made for you.

Sweat-proof design

A soft impost rubber laser presenter that is designed in a way that it fits into your palm perfectly giving you an easy control over all the buttons which give a very quick response. The material used in making this product enables it to sport features like sweat proof and anti-fingermark surface. This presenter has a very sharp red laser light having a very long control range of around 300ft and control range of around 50ft. So if you are looking for a presenter with long control and laser range, Cables Kart USB Wireless Remote Control Professional Laser Pointer won’t disappoint you.

Magnetic suction design

This laser pointer is a ppt presentation control pen. It is equipped with a top grade microchip that gives it a wireless range of up to 20 meters. It has many functions like, deep sleep and standby to save energy while you are verbally explaining your presentation and hyperlink support with a red pointer to draw the attention of everyone in the room to it. It has a mini USB receiver that supports almost all versions of microsoft, Mac OS and Linux. If you are looking for a presenter with a laser, VIBOTON Wireless Presenter,USB Presentation Remote Control Pen,PPT Laser Pointer is the product for you.

Safety lock design

A laser pointer that is made of high quality aluminium alloy metal and has a very handy and convenient design. It has a single press button operation which produces bright green light. It is crafted in a way that it is waterproof, and shock resistant. The laser also features zoom in quality and a lightning distance of 5000 meters. If you are looking for a laser pointer that is very safe to use, D Duze New Original 303 Green Laser Pointer is the one due to its safety lock system and waterproof quality.