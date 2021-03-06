FP Studio

Metal laptop stand

Proffisy brings this Laptop Stand which is Adjustable and portable. This Desk Laptop Stand is suitable for most devices from 10-15.6 inches, including MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook, Alienware, Sony, Samsung, ThinkPad, iPad Pro and more. This computer stand provides 6-position height adjustment(5.5-13cm), adjustable to suit your comfort or needs. You can adjust to a comfortable operating angle based on your actual need. The Ergonomic design makes for health working, relieving neck, shoulder, and spinal pain.

Foldable laptop stand

STRIFF has an Adjustable Laptop Stand, it is Patented and has a Ventilated riser. It is Portable, Foldable and Compatible with MacBook. Rest your laptop, or tablet on the stand and adjust to find the position you want. It’s ridiculous how good your body feels when you are not hunched over your screen, straining your neck, eyes, shoulders, and wrists. The daily grind can take its toll on your body without you even realising. Take a stand for your health and productivity! Place on your desk, dining room table, or kitchen counter. Fold it up and take it anywhere you need. In fact, this lightweight stand is not just for work. Hang out with friends, watch movies, or scroll through social media with this adjustable laptop stand!

Laptop cooling pad

Lapcare brings a unique ChillMate Adjustable Laptop Cooling Pad with Twin Fans for Efficient Cooling. One of the most versatile and elegant looking laptop cooling stand that reduces working fatigue for long hours of laptop working. Its 2 USB ports and a slick cable manager makes working on the laptop much convenient, faster and efficient. Powered by 2 robust cooling fans ChillMate helps in keeping your laptop's CPU cool enhancing its working life. It has 6 inclination angel options to suit your operation postures. Chillmate has been tested for quality and functionality by our engineers and it is also backed by 1 Year warranty from the brand.

Ultra slim laptop stand

OATSBASF presents an Invisible Adjustable Folding Ultra Slim Laptop Stand Holder. It is Light Weight with Height & Angle Adjustment. It is Made of premium quality aluminium alloy material, CNC precision moulding, aviation grade oxidation process, no fading, anti-oxidation, scratches resistance. The Non-slip protective rubber pads ensure your equipment is placed steady and does not wobble ; prevents unwanted scratches from your equipment. A hollow design increases airflow around the laptop and keeps the laptop from overheating. This Ultra-thin foldable laptop stand is portable and useful for daily work and travel; put into your messenger bag or backpack and carry it anywhere you want to.