Saturday, March 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Laptop Stands for your rescue


FP StudioMar 06, 2021 15:24:43 IST

Metal laptop stand
Proffisy brings this Laptop Stand which is Adjustable and portable. This Desk Laptop Stand is suitable for most devices from 10-15.6 inches, including MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook, Alienware, Sony, Samsung, ThinkPad, iPad Pro and more. This computer stand provides 6-position height adjustment(5.5-13cm), adjustable to suit your comfort or needs. You can adjust to a comfortable operating angle based on your actual need. The Ergonomic design makes for health working, relieving neck, shoulder, and spinal pain.

Foldable laptop stand
STRIFF has an Adjustable Laptop Stand, it is Patented and has a Ventilated riser. It is Portable, Foldable and Compatible with MacBook. Rest your laptop, or tablet on the stand and adjust to find the position you want. It’s ridiculous how good your body feels when you are not hunched over your screen, straining your neck, eyes, shoulders, and wrists. The daily grind can take its toll on your body without you even realising. Take a stand for your health and productivity! Place on your desk, dining room table, or kitchen counter. Fold it up and take it anywhere you need. In fact, this lightweight stand is not just for work. Hang out with friends, watch movies, or scroll through social media with this adjustable laptop stand!

Laptop cooling pad
Lapcare brings a unique ChillMate Adjustable Laptop Cooling Pad with Twin Fans for Efficient Cooling. One of the most versatile and elegant looking laptop cooling stand that reduces working fatigue for long hours of laptop working. Its 2 USB ports and a slick cable manager makes working on the laptop much convenient, faster and efficient. Powered by 2 robust cooling fans ChillMate helps in keeping your laptop's CPU cool enhancing its working life. It has 6 inclination angel options to suit your operation postures. Chillmate has been tested for quality and functionality by our engineers and it is also backed by 1 Year warranty from the brand.

Ultra slim laptop stand
OATSBASF presents an Invisible Adjustable Folding Ultra Slim Laptop Stand Holder. It is Light Weight with Height & Angle Adjustment. It is Made of premium quality aluminium alloy material, CNC precision moulding, aviation grade oxidation process, no fading, anti-oxidation, scratches resistance. The Non-slip protective rubber pads ensure your equipment is placed steady and does not wobble ; prevents unwanted scratches from your equipment. A hollow design increases airflow around the laptop and keeps the laptop from overheating. This Ultra-thin foldable laptop stand is portable and useful for daily work and travel; put into your messenger bag or backpack and carry it anywhere you want to.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021
Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Feb 19, 2021
Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Feb 19, 2021
Best Toner Cartridges in the market for LaserJet Printers

Best Toner Cartridges in the market for LaserJet Printers

Feb 20, 2021
Take your gaming experience to the next level with these Nintendo Switch steering wheels

Take your gaming experience to the next level with these Nintendo Switch steering wheels

Feb 20, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021