FP Studio

Premium look

Here is a simple designed laptop sleeve that you can carry around comfortably. This laptop sleeve is made of an outer foam material with a simple design which protects it from external shocks and gives it a premium look. The inner line is made of a soft fur material to keep your laptop scratch free. Tizum Laptop Sleeves also have additional features like rounded corners for perfect fit, a hidden zipper for additional protection and padded handles that make it convenient to carry your laptop around anywhere.

Scratch resistant

This laptop sleeve also features an organizer inside it which enables you to keep your charger and other accessories inside the bag. The bag is light-weight, has a slim design and is also made of a water resistant canvas fabric. It has a smooth gliding zipper and a soft fluffy padding inside and especially around the zipper which protects it from scratches. Dynotrek Zipper Neo Laptop Inch has a simple grey color and efficiently protects your laptop from shock. This product is also very cost effective.

Optimum Protection

Here is a laptop sleeve that provides optimum protection to your laptop. AmazonBasics 15.6” Laptop Sleeve is made of a high quality material that protects it from bumps, debris and any other accidents that your laptop can come across. It features a top loading zipper for easy access to your laptop. The ultra slim design allows you to only fit your laptop inside it and makes space for it inside your bag while protecting it. This laptop sleeve is perfect to use while travelling long distances.

Extra accessory pocket

This laptop sleeve is made of premium quality nylon material and soft inner foam that gives overall protection. It has a very simple design that can be carried by anyone college students, teachers, office workers, etc. GIZGA Essential Laptop Sleeves has a 15.6” size which fits most tablets and laptops options available. It also consists of an accessory pocket in the front that allows you to store passport, charger, dairy, power bank, etc. This sleeve also features a top- loading zipper for easy retrieval of laptop.