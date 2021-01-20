Wednesday, January 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Laptop sleeves you need to carry your machine safely and comfortably


FP StudioJan 20, 2021 21:38:01 IST

Premium look
Here is a simple designed laptop sleeve that you can carry around comfortably. This laptop sleeve is made of an outer foam material with a simple design which protects it from external shocks and gives it a premium look. The inner line is made of a soft fur material to keep your laptop scratch free. Tizum Laptop Sleeves also have additional features like rounded corners for perfect fit, a hidden zipper for additional protection and padded handles that make it convenient to carry your laptop around anywhere.

Scratch resistant
This laptop sleeve also features an organizer inside it which enables you to keep your charger and other accessories inside the bag. The bag is light-weight, has a slim design and is also made of a water resistant canvas fabric. It has a smooth gliding zipper and a soft fluffy padding inside and especially around the zipper which protects it from scratches. Dynotrek Zipper Neo Laptop Inch has a simple grey color and efficiently protects your laptop from shock. This product is also very cost effective.

Optimum Protection
Here is a laptop sleeve that provides optimum protection to your laptop. AmazonBasics 15.6” Laptop Sleeve is made of a high quality material that protects it from bumps, debris and any other accidents that your laptop can come across. It features a top loading zipper for easy access to your laptop. The ultra slim design allows you to only fit your laptop inside it and makes space for it inside your bag while protecting it. This laptop sleeve is perfect to use while travelling long distances.

Extra accessory pocket
This laptop sleeve is made of premium quality nylon material and soft inner foam that gives overall protection. It has a very simple design that can be carried by anyone college students, teachers, office workers, etc. GIZGA Essential Laptop Sleeves has a 15.6” size which fits most tablets and laptops options available. It also consists of an accessory pocket in the front that allows you to store passport, charger, dairy, power bank, etc. This sleeve also features a top- loading zipper for easy retrieval of laptop.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best hoverboards for 2020

Jan 06, 2021
Best hoverboards for 2020
Affordable smart watches that keep you online and on-time

Affordable smart watches that keep you online and on-time

Jan 11, 2021
Gaming speakers for the full audio experience

Gaming speakers for the full audio experience

Jan 11, 2021
Premium setups to turn your home into a gamer’s paradise

Premium setups to turn your home into a gamer’s paradise

Jan 11, 2021
Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Jan 14, 2021
Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Jan 15, 2021

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021