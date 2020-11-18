Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
Kid-friendly tablets under 16,000


Nov 18, 2020

Ideal travel companion for kids

Whether at home or on a long road trip, you’ll love this tablet’s great features.
Apart from ample storage for cartons, games and educational apps, this device’s 4G sim support means that you’ll always have access to your favourite online resources on the go. While keeping young ones safe from adult content, the Children’s Corner on this tablet also includes innovative games to help develop young minds. A great benefit of this device is the enhanced eye-comfort mode that features a blue light filter which helps protect your eyes from strain. For an excellent tablet that can help you keep your children safe online, make this one your choice.

For school and entertainment

Packed with child-friendly features, parents and children will love this tablet. Boasting an impressive battery life, you can break away from cables and get up to 13 hours of uninterrupted use on a single charge. Thanks to expandable memory support up to 512GB, you won’t have to delete games or video to make space for new content. While there’s plenty of apps and games to keep children occupied in the Kids Mode, Parental Control lets the grown-ups control screen time and what their children can watch. If you’re looking for a tablet with ample storage and fantastic battery life, you should consider buying this one.

Best for school students

With a 2MP front-facing camera and a large, 8-inch screen, and clear audio, this tablet is perfect for video chats and classes online. We were amazed at the value this tablet delivers for such a low price. Apart from being able to make and receive calls on this tablet, its 4G sim support means that you’ll always stay connected even when travelling or power cuts. The impressive octa-core processor and Android OS makes sure that it can keep up with the most challenging tasks. For an affordable tablet that combines the best features of a laptop and a mobile phone, you can’t go wrong when buying this one.

Top performance and functionality

Featuring 3GB of RAM and a quad-core processor, this powerful tablet lets you get more done quickly. Thanks to its sim card support, you can effortlessly stay in touch through calls and your favourite chatting apps. The HD display and powerful sound give you a more immersive entertainment experience. From reading ebooks to editing your homework, you’ll find the 10-inch screen is large and comfortable to use. A great feature is that it supports external Bluetooth keyboards so you can use this tablet as a screen in a laptop-style setup.
If you’re looking for a capable tablet that’s high on performance, we recommend buying this one.

