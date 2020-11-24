Tuesday, November 24, 2020Back to
Keyboards that you can easily carry anywhere


FP StudioNov 23, 2020 15:46:54 IST

Compact design

This is the most compact and simple keyboard design that will suit almost everyone’s needs. It is made of a soft silicone material that is foldable, ultra-slim and light in weight. The material is also very durable and it has a protective skin that makes it water-proof and dust-proof. Plutofit Wired Keyboard has a simple design and it is compatible with laptops, PCs and other iOS, Android, Mac and Windows devices. This keyboard features small rubber feet to provide stability and comfort while typing.

Battery saver

Here is a keyboard that is very compact and perfect for a tech savvy person. This keyboard can fit comfortably in your hands and is easy to use because of its extremely innovative design and shape. It is also compatible with a wide range of devices. Praxan Bluetooth Keyboard can also be used as a mouse and it has several other functions that you can operate through it. Along with this, after 3 minutes of inactivity the keyboard switches off automatically which saves battery.

Easy to carry

Here is a wireless keyboard that is perfect for gaming. It has an ergonomic design which comes with a touch pad combo and multimedia control keys that makes it suitable for multifunctional use. It also has PC gaming keys that makes it perfect for gaming. Frittle Wireless Keyboard features a smart touch pad and has a very elegant overall look that makes it travel friendly and easy to operate. It comes with a lithium-ion rechargeable battery that uses energy reasonably.

Durable Material

If you are looking for a simple keyboard that can be used without any complications, then this is the right choice for you. This keyboard features a tangle free wire, keys that have been laser printed so they don’t easily fade away and a waterproof design. These features paired with the simple looks make it very comfortable to use and extremely durable. It has 78 small and compact keys that offer a noiseless typing technology to help you reduce stress or disturbance. Quantum Multimedia Keyboard is easy to operate with a USB cord that you can simply connect and use.

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

