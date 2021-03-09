FP Studio

Smart Watches

The Amazfit GTR 2e features a curved glass display which naturally transitions to the watch body. The watch can provide heart rate monitoring, SpO2 level measurement, sleep quality and stress level monitoring, along with the comprehensive PAIN™ health assessment system. In addition to 90 sports modes and up to 24 days of battery life, the GTR 2e can provide offline voice assistance and 5ATM water-resistance for added assurance.

Touch Screen Smart Watch

AQFIT brings to you W15 Fitness Smart watch with a full touch screen gives you the convenience of smooth navigation to all 4 directions to different menus with overall new user interface experience. It has a long lasting battery life up to 7 days in a single charge. It gives you alerts for calls, messages and social media on its screen. Apart from getting notifications, you can read text messages and social media messages and can also control the music playback and camera of your smartphone. You can choose from the 15 varieties of sports mode. Its IP68 rating and 5ATM class makes it fully waterproof. It has Bluetooth 4.2 for error free connectivity.

WaterProof Smart Watches

BUXAZ Uberfit is a smart watch with an advanced Nordic chipset NRF52840. Unlike the other fitness trackers with point touch screen, uberfit comes with a 1.3" TFT color LCD screen with full screen touch control, 2.5D high-hardened corning gorilla glass, personalizing the dial face with 4 different styles giving you a better visual and using experience. This watch has 14 sports modes such as running, biking, yoga, etc to help you better understand specific activity data. The smart fitness tracker features a 5atm waterproof nano-coating that can support cold water showers and swimming in the pool, dust and intense sweating during your workout or sports sessions. It lets you control your music remotely and receive calls, alarms, SMS and social media. It has a battery life of 45 days.

Stylish SmartWatch

The Vikfit GEAR is an ultra-stylish smartwatch with its true round high definition colour display. It is extremely slim at merely 12mm thick yet tough. The spherical toughened glass withstands not just swipes but also scratches. The display has rich and vibrant colours and fluid touch UI ensures all functions are easy to reach. Vikfit GEAR is fully loaded with sensors - the built-in optical heart rate monitor enables 24x7 heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen level (SpO2). The pedometer is extremely accurate and updates steps count in real time. It supports multiple sports modes - walking, running, cycling, mountaineering, skipping, and free training among others. The breath training feature helps you relax after a workout. The Vikfit GEAR is rated IP68 waterproof and dustproof. It has 10 days of battery life and standby time of 30 days.it lets you stay in touch throughout your busy day with connected call alerts and smart app notifications.