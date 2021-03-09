Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Keep track of your health with the Smart watches + Activity trackers


FP StudioMar 09, 2021 22:14:31 IST

Smart Watches
The Amazfit GTR 2e features a curved glass display which naturally transitions to the watch body. The watch can provide heart rate monitoring, SpO2 level measurement, sleep quality and stress level monitoring, along with the comprehensive PAIN™ health assessment system. In addition to 90 sports modes and up to 24 days of battery life, the GTR 2e can provide offline voice assistance and 5ATM water-resistance for added assurance.

Touch Screen Smart Watch
AQFIT brings to you W15 Fitness Smart watch with a full touch screen gives you the convenience of smooth navigation to all 4 directions to different menus with overall new user interface experience. It has a long lasting battery life up to 7 days in a single charge. It gives you alerts for calls, messages and social media on its screen. Apart from getting notifications, you can read text messages and social media messages and can also control the music playback and camera of your smartphone. You can choose from the 15 varieties of sports mode. Its IP68 rating and 5ATM class makes it fully waterproof. It has Bluetooth 4.2 for error free connectivity.

WaterProof Smart Watches
BUXAZ Uberfit is a smart watch with an advanced Nordic chipset NRF52840. Unlike the other fitness trackers with point touch screen, uberfit comes with a 1.3" TFT color LCD screen with full screen touch control, 2.5D high-hardened corning gorilla glass, personalizing the dial face with 4 different styles giving you a better visual and using experience. This watch has 14 sports modes such as running, biking, yoga, etc to help you better understand specific activity data. The smart fitness tracker features a 5atm waterproof nano-coating that can support cold water showers and swimming in the pool, dust and intense sweating during your workout or sports sessions. It lets you control your music remotely and receive calls, alarms, SMS and social media. It has a battery life of 45 days.

Stylish SmartWatch
The Vikfit GEAR is an ultra-stylish smartwatch with its true round high definition colour display. It is extremely slim at merely 12mm thick yet tough. The spherical toughened glass withstands not just swipes but also scratches. The display has rich and vibrant colours and fluid touch UI ensures all functions are easy to reach. Vikfit GEAR is fully loaded with sensors - the built-in optical heart rate monitor enables 24x7 heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen level (SpO2). The pedometer is extremely accurate and updates steps count in real time. It supports multiple sports modes - walking, running, cycling, mountaineering, skipping, and free training among others. The breath training feature helps you relax after a workout. The Vikfit GEAR is rated IP68 waterproof and dustproof. It has 10 days of battery life and standby time of 30 days.it lets you stay in touch throughout your busy day with connected call alerts and smart app notifications.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top smartphones with fingerprint lock

Mar 01, 2021
Top smartphones with fingerprint lock
Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Mar 01, 2021
Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Mar 01, 2021
Bicycle lights for safe cycling

Bicycle lights for safe cycling

Feb 23, 2021
Entertain and delight with these top DTH set top boxes

Entertain and delight with these top DTH set top boxes

Feb 23, 2021
Surge protectors to keep all your devices from harm

Surge protectors to keep all your devices from harm

Feb 23, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021