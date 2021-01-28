FP Studio

Quality at a wallet-friendly price

Ideal for the active man, this smartwatch combines the convenience of several devices in one to deliver outstanding results. Constructed from robust materials with efficient seals, this watch offers durability and is resistant to almost everything from humidity to dust. Its IP68 waterproof rating means you won't have to worry about getting it wet in the shower or during a swim. Reasonably priced, this watch features multiple sports modes, inbuilt GPS and advanced health sensors which makes keeping track of your vitals, effortless. If you're looking for an affordable smartwatch with health tracking features, choose this one.

Best smartwatch for runners

Ideal for monitoring your vitals during strenuous exercises, this watch comes with several useful features. It includes a SpO2 meter, pedometer, and heart rate monitor that keeps an accurate check on your health while you power through the day. What's more, it also includes sensors that detect your blood pressure and temperature. While the display is bright and easy to read, the touch screen helps you control your music and effortlessly check app notifications without looking at your phone. At an incredibly low price point, we find this device offers excellent value. For a smartwatch that keeps track of your progress and well-being, we highly recommend this one.

Ideal for fitness enthusiasts

This smartwatch comes with a large, 1.4-inch screen that displays bright and vibrant colours. It features multiple modes to suit all your activities and efficiently monitors various health parameters such as heart rate, sleep quality, and blood oxygen concentration. You can also use it to track your blood pressure and calories burned so you'll always get the optimum workout. We were amazed by its powerful battery that delivers up to 10 days of use and boasts a standby time of 45 days on a single charge. If you're looking for a complete health tracker and smartwatch rolled into one efficient device, we highly recommend this one.

Sleek and stylish

Featuring bold curves, trendy colours, and a subtle finish, this health-tracking smartwatch has a premium look. The capacitive IPS display is responsive to both touch and swipes and is bright enough to see clearly even in bright sunshine. We appreciate that this watch comes with swappable straps so you can customise it to suit your outfit. Seamlessly connecting to your phone via Bluetooth, its dedicated app gives you access to a wide range of watch faces and gives you insights to your health data.

If you're looking for a smartwatch with the ideal balance of looks and functionality, this one's for you.