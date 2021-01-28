Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Keep track of time and your fitness with these top smartwatches for men


FP StudioJan 28, 2021 08:30:10 IST

Quality at a wallet-friendly price

Ideal for the active man, this smartwatch combines the convenience of several devices in one to deliver outstanding results. Constructed from robust materials with efficient seals, this watch offers durability and is resistant to almost everything from humidity to dust. Its IP68 waterproof rating means you won't have to worry about getting it wet in the shower or during a swim. Reasonably priced, this watch features multiple sports modes, inbuilt GPS and advanced health sensors which makes keeping track of your vitals, effortless. If you're looking for an affordable smartwatch with health tracking features, choose this one.

Best smartwatch for runners

Ideal for monitoring your vitals during strenuous exercises, this watch comes with several useful features. It includes a SpO2 meter, pedometer, and heart rate monitor that keeps an accurate check on your health while you power through the day. What's more, it also includes sensors that detect your blood pressure and temperature. While the display is bright and easy to read, the touch screen helps you control your music and effortlessly check app notifications without looking at your phone. At an incredibly low price point, we find this device offers excellent value. For a smartwatch that keeps track of your progress and well-being, we highly recommend this one.

Ideal for fitness enthusiasts

This smartwatch comes with a large, 1.4-inch screen that displays bright and vibrant colours. It features multiple modes to suit all your activities and efficiently monitors various health parameters such as heart rate, sleep quality, and blood oxygen concentration. You can also use it to track your blood pressure and calories burned so you'll always get the optimum workout. We were amazed by its powerful battery that delivers up to 10 days of use and boasts a standby time of 45 days on a single charge. If you're looking for a complete health tracker and smartwatch rolled into one efficient device, we highly recommend this one.

Sleek and stylish

Featuring bold curves, trendy colours, and a subtle finish, this health-tracking smartwatch has a premium look. The capacitive IPS display is responsive to both touch and swipes and is bright enough to see clearly even in bright sunshine. We appreciate that this watch comes with swappable straps so you can customise it to suit your outfit. Seamlessly connecting to your phone via Bluetooth, its dedicated app gives you access to a wide range of watch faces and gives you insights to your health data.
If you're looking for a smartwatch with the ideal balance of looks and functionality, this one's for you.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Jan 14, 2021
Best solar gadgets for domestic use
Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Jan 15, 2021
Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Jan 15, 2021
Best 27 inches monitors for flawless visual experience

Best 27 inches monitors for flawless visual experience

Jan 15, 2021
Best DSLRs for beginners in photography

Best DSLRs for beginners in photography

Jan 15, 2021
Best dolby digital sound bars

Best dolby digital sound bars

Jan 15, 2021

science

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021