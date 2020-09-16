Wednesday, September 16, 2020Back to
Keep the bass thumping with these fantastic Bluetooth speakers


FP StudioSep 16, 2020 17:45:53 IST

Simplify your life with a smart assistant

This product is the perfect device for music at home. Apart from its superb sound quality, the LED display that shows the time makes it an ideal addition for your bedroom. Featuring voice control, the built-in Alexa assistant is excellent to help you organise your day, set alarms, and play music truly hands-free. Simply set it up on your wifi network to enjoy endless streaming music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, Apple Music JioSaavn, and Gaana.
We highly recommend this outstanding Bluetooth speaker if you’re looking for one that can make your life more efficient.

Impressive sound in a compact package

They say big things come in small packages and this stereo Bluetooth speaker is proof of that. While producing incredible sound with impressive bass, this speaker is lightweight and easily fits in even the smallest bags. Made with high-quality materials, its waterproof design lets you use it in all weather conditions without the stress of damage. Great for day-long picnics too, the 3000mAh battery lets you listen to uninterrupted music for up to ten hours on a single charge.
If you’re looking for a durable Bluetooth speaker that gives rich quality sound in any weather, this product won’t let you down.

For a wholesome, hands-free music experience

This product lets you experience great music with thumping bass wherever you go. What makes it stand out from the competition is the amazing battery life that allows you to listen to music continuously for up to 16 hours. Thanks to its IP67 rating you won’t need to worry about dust and liquid so you can comfortably take it with you to the pool or beach. What makes it even more appealing is the built-in mic that lets you answer phone calls even when your hands are busy.
If you’re looking for durability and a great room-filling music experience, you can’t go wrong choosing this device.

Great sound at an affordable price

This speaker is an excellent option for indoor and outdoor use. Its robust build ensures that you have peace of mind as it is shockproof as well as water-resistant. For a monstrous sound experience, simply connect the speaker wirelessly to Bluetooth devices or via the 3.5mm aux connector. The sound quality is clean and crisp with a good balance between the lows, mids and highs. We love the battery saving feature that powers off the device when it detects that your Bluetooth is off.
This product is well worth the cost and is perfect for high-quality wireless sound on a budget.

