Supports 3D viewing

Here is a projector that can turn your house into a cinema. It has a small size, compact shape and it light in weight making it easy to carry around. It produces a clear and extremely vivid image and comes with a built-in speaker. BOSS S4 HD 1800 comes with a 5x Curvature Glass Lens that enables you to zoom in and zoom out on the image. This projector is compatible with many devices making it easy to use and connect. It also supports 3D picture display, creating a more realistic experience for you.

Wireless casting

Now you can turn any room into a theatre with this projector. This projector can transform anything into king-size, projecting media up to 210 inches at HD 720p quality. It has 3300 lumens large display with a contrast of 2000:1. VISITEK V6 LED Projector supports wireless casting and also enables a direct USB connection. You can also stream media from miracast or your mobile devices with absolute ease. It has many connector ports available making it extremely compatible. This projector also has a built-in speaker.

Versatile functionality

Here is a superior quality projector that will conveniently fulfill all your needs. Along with an HD 1920x1080 resolution and a 6000:1 contrast ratio, this projector offers excellent image quality. BOSS S11 HD LED Projector is suitable for your house, office, school, or anywhere else. It is also light in weight with a compact design that allows you to create a wonderful theatre-like experience anywhere. It also has a built-in speaker. This projector is also extremely durable with an LED lamp that can work for over 60,000 hours.

Brighter experience

This projector will not fail to give you a real-life experience. Egate I9 Real HD LED Projector lets you watch media on a bigger than you can imagine screen at home. With a 150-inch large screen display, it offers 2400 lumen light and 30,000 hours long LED bulb life. It also has built-in speakers and is compatible with many devices including your TV, Fire TC Stick, Pc/Laptop, Play Station, etc. With this LED projector, your viewing experience is only going to get bigger and better. It also has a digital zoom in and zoom out feature.