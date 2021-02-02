Tuesday, February 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Keep an eye on these top quality projectors for your next event


FP StudioFeb 02, 2021 18:37:03 IST

Supports 3D viewing

Here is a projector that can turn your house into a cinema. It has a small size, compact shape and it light in weight making it easy to carry around. It produces a clear and extremely vivid image and comes with a built-in speaker. BOSS S4 HD 1800 comes with a 5x Curvature Glass Lens that enables you to zoom in and zoom out on the image. This projector is compatible with many devices making it easy to use and connect. It also supports 3D picture display, creating a more realistic experience for you.

Wireless casting

Now you can turn any room into a theatre with this projector. This projector can transform anything into king-size, projecting media up to 210 inches at HD 720p quality. It has 3300 lumens large display with a contrast of 2000:1. VISITEK V6 LED Projector supports wireless casting and also enables a direct USB connection. You can also stream media from miracast or your mobile devices with absolute ease. It has many connector ports available making it extremely compatible. This projector also has a built-in speaker.

Versatile functionality

Here is a superior quality projector that will conveniently fulfill all your needs. Along with an HD 1920x1080 resolution and a 6000:1 contrast ratio, this projector offers excellent image quality. BOSS S11 HD LED Projector is suitable for your house, office, school, or anywhere else. It is also light in weight with a compact design that allows you to create a wonderful theatre-like experience anywhere. It also has a built-in speaker. This projector is also extremely durable with an LED lamp that can work for over 60,000 hours.

Brighter experience

This projector will not fail to give you a real-life experience. Egate I9 Real HD LED Projector lets you watch media on a bigger than you can imagine screen at home. With a 150-inch large screen display, it offers 2400 lumen light and 30,000 hours long LED bulb life. It also has built-in speakers and is compatible with many devices including your TV, Fire TC Stick, Pc/Laptop, Play Station, etc. With this LED projector, your viewing experience is only going to get bigger and better. It also has a digital zoom in and zoom out feature.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best multifunction monochrome printers

Jan 19, 2021
Best multifunction monochrome printers
Best Smartphones Under 20K

Best Smartphones Under 20K

Jan 19, 2021
Best waterproof laptop backpacks

Best waterproof laptop backpacks

Jan 19, 2021
Cameras that you need to begin your photography journey

Cameras that you need to begin your photography journey

Jan 19, 2021
Highly efficient GPS trackers

Highly efficient GPS trackers

Jan 20, 2021
Premium desktop monitors for all purposes

Premium desktop monitors for all purposes

Jan 20, 2021

science

Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Feb 02, 2021
Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Astrophysics

Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Feb 02, 2021
Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

Feb 01, 2021
Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Vaccine Rollout

Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Feb 01, 2021