FP Studio

Connects well with other devices

The pTron BassBuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (TWS) with Mic will wow you in all aspects. It is sleek and lightweight with cutting-edge sound quality. It uses the latest 5.0 Bluetooth technology, making it easier and faster to connect with other devices. The multi-function button on the buds allow call and music control for a hands free experience, they also have a built in mic. To top all this, they come with a 6 hour long battery life and a chargeable case which allows us to charge our buds on the go. Great option for people who stay on calls for a long time.

Long range tech

The Boult Audio AirBass Monopod in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones have a long lasting battery. So, if you are someone who forgets to charge your electronic devices, then you don’t have to worry about these because this is a powerhouse. After charging it once, you can enjoy 6 hours of un-interrupted calling and music and more than one day of standby time. It has an outstanding range of up to 10m and built in MIC for calls or Siri/Google voice command. You can also workout without the fear of these falling because it comes with a snug fit and smart lock technology. It delivers an exceptional sound quality and compatibility with a wide range of devices.

Small and powerful earbuds

You don’t want to miss out on the Free Solo X1 In-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. It will give you the ultimate experience of having wireless earphones with HD stereo sound effect and passive noise cancelling technology. It offers the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and easy-to-use one step connectivity feature. You can wear it comfortably for a long time as it has a sufficient battery life and comes with a stylish charging box. This is great for runners who want to run without being distubred by ambient noise.

Sweat resistant

The Nu Republic Starbuds True Wireless Earbuds are new age wireless earphones. They are perfect for the modern person who is always on the move, either in a gym or around the house or travelling. It comes with exceptional bass and crystal-clear sound quality. With stylish looks, it is sweat and water resistant and comes with 3 sizes of adjustable ear gels to fit perfectly in your ear. It comes in a black chargeable box, giving you an extra 15 hours of charging and a Type C cable to ensure fast charging even at home. With universal compatibility and Bluetooth 5 technology, it becomes a must have for every music lover.