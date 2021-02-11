FP Studio

Sleek and trendy cooktop

This induction cooktop is a must-have for modern-day kitchens. It is very easily portable. This induction uses a bigger heating element for high heating efficiency. This sleek and trendy cooktop is made of a microcrystal plate and occupies very little space on the kitchen table. Switching to a healthier way of cooking has never been easy with this induction cooktop. It retains all the nutrients and essential vitamins. If you are looking for a cooktop that is designed for faster and safer cooking, this elegant cooktop is perfect for you.

Comes with a wide range of controls

This induction cooktop is designed for a wide range of cooking. With just a press of a button, you will have a variety of cooking controls. The cooktop is super wide so you can be sure any cooking utensils will fit comfortably on the surface. It has an automatic switch-off function that shuts off the cooktop so as to avoid overheating and damage to the induction device. The high-quality coils just mean a longer life for the device. You can even cook time-consuming dishes without worrying about damaging the cooktop. What's more, the manufacture offers a one-year warranty on the device. This induction cooktop does really takes care of all your cooking necessities.

Easily portable induction cooktop

Cooking great food isn’t just about getting the taste and flavors right, but also about how healthy it is done. With this induction cooktop, cooking healthy food comes naturally. It comes with four cooking options for boiling, manual, deep fry, and gravy cooking. So it caters to almost all of your cooking needs. It also comes with 2 hours of pre-set timer. The soft operations are easy to operate. If you are someone who travels and moves constantly, this induction cooktop is perfect for you as it is easily portable.

Comes with Keep-Warm Function

This induction cook-top offers quick and consistent heating at high efficiency. It has an anti-magnetic wall, touch buttons, durability, all of this making cooking an enjoyable experience. This cooktop comes with a unique power saver technology wherein the induction cooktop dynamically monitors the temperature of the vessel and adjusts the power level based on the base diameter of the utensil. This induction cooktop with the keep warm function is sure to be the most elegant and efficient appliance in your kitchen!