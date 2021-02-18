FP Studio

Magnetic tech

This wireless earphone is designed perfectly to give you all-day comfort with a flexible neckband, comfortable silicon earbuds, and impeccable sound is geared to be your everyday companion. Now enjoy live streaming and music without interruption. The curve is a powerhouse that offers a playback time of up to 12-15 hours for every charge. Takes 1-1.5 to get fully charged and it has 1-2 days of standby. Boult Audio ProBass Curve Wireless Neckband Earphones have off-axis magnetic technology and an oval-shaped earbud with nozzle angled at 60-degree tunnels the sound directly into the ear canal, also providing noise isolation. It is durable and light yet sturdy, and the neckband can drape comfortably across the neck with supreme comfort and in-line controls. The earbuds and charging case inner nano-coating makes it possible to be waterproof for 1 meter deep for 30 minutes hence it is a deal for sweating it out at the gym or even to wash the earbuds and base.

Superb playtime

Wireless hands-free is the new norm. Let conversations flow freely with just a click. Enjoy hands-free calling anytime, anywhere. Enjoy immersive Infinity signature sound with the new Glide 120, a premium wireless neckband from the house of HARMAN. It’s loaded with features and designed for high performance. Glide 120 is apt for people who enjoy listening to music for longer durations. It comes with 7 hours of playtime, so listen to your favorite song on loop or explore new playlists with ease and comfort. It pumps out top-quality music with deep bass sound for that superior audio experience as it is equipped with a 12 MM driver. Glide 120 comes with a dual equalizer that helps you switch between normal music mode and deep bass mode effortlessly. Now go ahead and experience that music thump like never before.

Snug fit

BoAt Rockerz 255 Sports in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband Earphone ensures a snug fit around the neck. So, whether you are jogging, working out, or listening to music while traveling, you can enjoy it for long hours and with great comfort. The new Rockerz 255 is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 4.1-CSR8635 chipset and 10mm drivers. Together they ensure crystal clear wireless transmission in true HD sound. With its 6 hours of playtime, you're sure to spend a quarter of your day with these earphones. Listen to music, take calls or activate voice-controlled smartphone assistants because touching your phone to control it is too mainstream. The magnetic earbuds secure the earphones from falling and keeps them safe when not in use. Experience the redefined symbol of wireless earphones and plug into nirvana. It has a sports-friendly design with easy controls making it ideal for training or adventurous sportspeople.

All-day wearing

Enjoy wireless freedom and unadulterated in-ear sound reproduction the Feather 2C way. The soft, flexible, and lightweight neckband design is shaped for comfortable, all-day wearing. Oraimo BassUp sound gives you more motivation, whether you're at the gym or on the street. Enhanced low frequencies make music sound more powerful, so you feel energized and driven. The latest BT5.0 technology creates a rock-solid connection for skip-free music. Designed to stay there comfortably, this lightweight earphone with flexible silicone neckband is made for all-day wearing. Easily store them in a bag or case while traveling.