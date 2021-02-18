Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

In ear neckband headphones for your workouts


FP StudioFeb 18, 2021 12:38:59 IST

Magnetic tech

This wireless earphone is designed perfectly to give you all-day comfort with a flexible neckband, comfortable silicon earbuds, and impeccable sound is geared to be your everyday companion. Now enjoy live streaming and music without interruption. The curve is a powerhouse that offers a playback time of up to 12-15 hours for every charge. Takes 1-1.5 to get fully charged and it has 1-2 days of standby. Boult Audio ProBass Curve Wireless Neckband Earphones have off-axis magnetic technology and an oval-shaped earbud with nozzle angled at 60-degree tunnels the sound directly into the ear canal, also providing noise isolation. It is durable and light yet sturdy, and the neckband can drape comfortably across the neck with supreme comfort and in-line controls. The earbuds and charging case inner nano-coating makes it possible to be waterproof for 1 meter deep for 30 minutes hence it is a deal for sweating it out at the gym or even to wash the earbuds and base.

Superb playtime

Wireless hands-free is the new norm. Let conversations flow freely with just a click. Enjoy hands-free calling anytime, anywhere. Enjoy immersive Infinity signature sound with the new Glide 120, a premium wireless neckband from the house of HARMAN. It’s loaded with features and designed for high performance. Glide 120 is apt for people who enjoy listening to music for longer durations. It comes with 7 hours of playtime, so listen to your favorite song on loop or explore new playlists with ease and comfort. It pumps out top-quality music with deep bass sound for that superior audio experience as it is equipped with a 12 MM driver. Glide 120 comes with a dual equalizer that helps you switch between normal music mode and deep bass mode effortlessly. Now go ahead and experience that music thump like never before.

Snug fit

BoAt Rockerz 255 Sports in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband Earphone ensures a snug fit around the neck. So, whether you are jogging, working out, or listening to music while traveling, you can enjoy it for long hours and with great comfort. The new Rockerz 255 is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 4.1-CSR8635 chipset and 10mm drivers. Together they ensure crystal clear wireless transmission in true HD sound. With its 6 hours of playtime, you're sure to spend a quarter of your day with these earphones. Listen to music, take calls or activate voice-controlled smartphone assistants because touching your phone to control it is too mainstream. The magnetic earbuds secure the earphones from falling and keeps them safe when not in use. Experience the redefined symbol of wireless earphones and plug into nirvana. It has a sports-friendly design with easy controls making it ideal for training or adventurous sportspeople.

All-day wearing

Enjoy wireless freedom and unadulterated in-ear sound reproduction the Feather 2C way. The soft, flexible, and lightweight neckband design is shaped for comfortable, all-day wearing. Oraimo BassUp sound gives you more motivation, whether you're at the gym or on the street. Enhanced low frequencies make music sound more powerful, so you feel energized and driven. The latest BT5.0 technology creates a rock-solid connection for skip-free music. Designed to stay there comfortably, this lightweight earphone with flexible silicone neckband is made for all-day wearing. Easily store them in a bag or case while traveling.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 1.5 ton split ACs

Feb 04, 2021
Best 1.5 ton split ACs
Best car power inverters

Best car power inverters

Feb 04, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
Cute analog watches for children

Cute analog watches for children

Feb 12, 2021
AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

Feb 12, 2021
Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Feb 12, 2021

science

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021