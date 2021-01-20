Wednesday, January 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Highly efficient graphic tablets for excellent designing


FP StudioJan 20, 2021 21:09:43 IST

Sensitive stylus
Make digital creativity easy with this graphic tablet having a 6 x 3.5 inches screen and a maximized active area. It comes with an ergonomically designed battery free pen featuring advanced electro-magnetic technology that gives better control and accuracy having a high pressure sensitivity of 2048 which gives the user a natural drawing, sketching, painting or editing experience. It has a very easy connectivity via USB-A plug to your PC or Mac having windows 7 and above of OS 10.10 or later. Wacom One Graphic Tablet is perfect for beginners.

Super compatible
A graphic tablet that has a fixed mobile phone working area on the left side of 4.02 x 2.5 inches and a general work scape of 6.3 x 4 inches. It comes with a battery free stylus having 8192 pressure + 5080 resolution and 266 PPS report rate which gives an excellent output may it be for painting, sketching or drawing. This graphic tablet features four customizable keys and is equipped with a micro USB interface which allows you to transmit the data quickly and efficiently. HUION HS64 Graphics Drawing Tablet is compatible with all softwares and hardwares except iphone and ipad and few other samsung models.

Easy functioning
A graphic tablet with a large drawing area of 10 x 6 inches, designed to be suitable for both right handed and left handed users through an easily accessible mode. It has been provided with a 8192 levels sensitivity stylus which switches between pen and eraser with just one press of button, thus reducing the long process of selecting eraser from the menu. This graphic table has 12 customizable express keys to which you can entitle any function of your choice. If you are someone who loves control right at your fingertips, VEIKK A15 Graphics Tablet is the one for you.

Easy to install
A very sleek designed and lightweight graphic tablet that has 6 x 4 inches active work space. It is provided with a stylus having 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity which enables you to make fine and smooth lines. The report rate of the G640 maximum upto 266 RPS gives better and faster performance. The best part of this graphic tablet is it is specially designed for OSU gamers thus you do not require any kind of driver software to be installed to use this tablet. XP-Pen StarG640 Graphics Drawing Tablet Pen Tablet is compatible with Windows 10/8/7, Mac OS ver. 10.10 and above along with other major creative executive softwares.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best hoverboards for 2020

Jan 06, 2021
Best hoverboards for 2020
Affordable smart watches that keep you online and on-time

Affordable smart watches that keep you online and on-time

Jan 11, 2021
Gaming speakers for the full audio experience

Gaming speakers for the full audio experience

Jan 11, 2021
Premium setups to turn your home into a gamer’s paradise

Premium setups to turn your home into a gamer’s paradise

Jan 11, 2021
Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Jan 14, 2021
Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Jan 15, 2021

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021