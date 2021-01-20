FP Studio

Sensitive stylus

Make digital creativity easy with this graphic tablet having a 6 x 3.5 inches screen and a maximized active area. It comes with an ergonomically designed battery free pen featuring advanced electro-magnetic technology that gives better control and accuracy having a high pressure sensitivity of 2048 which gives the user a natural drawing, sketching, painting or editing experience. It has a very easy connectivity via USB-A plug to your PC or Mac having windows 7 and above of OS 10.10 or later. Wacom One Graphic Tablet is perfect for beginners.

Super compatible

A graphic tablet that has a fixed mobile phone working area on the left side of 4.02 x 2.5 inches and a general work scape of 6.3 x 4 inches. It comes with a battery free stylus having 8192 pressure + 5080 resolution and 266 PPS report rate which gives an excellent output may it be for painting, sketching or drawing. This graphic tablet features four customizable keys and is equipped with a micro USB interface which allows you to transmit the data quickly and efficiently. HUION HS64 Graphics Drawing Tablet is compatible with all softwares and hardwares except iphone and ipad and few other samsung models.

Easy functioning

A graphic tablet with a large drawing area of 10 x 6 inches, designed to be suitable for both right handed and left handed users through an easily accessible mode. It has been provided with a 8192 levels sensitivity stylus which switches between pen and eraser with just one press of button, thus reducing the long process of selecting eraser from the menu. This graphic table has 12 customizable express keys to which you can entitle any function of your choice. If you are someone who loves control right at your fingertips, VEIKK A15 Graphics Tablet is the one for you.

Easy to install

A very sleek designed and lightweight graphic tablet that has 6 x 4 inches active work space. It is provided with a stylus having 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity which enables you to make fine and smooth lines. The report rate of the G640 maximum upto 266 RPS gives better and faster performance. The best part of this graphic tablet is it is specially designed for OSU gamers thus you do not require any kind of driver software to be installed to use this tablet. XP-Pen StarG640 Graphics Drawing Tablet Pen Tablet is compatible with Windows 10/8/7, Mac OS ver. 10.10 and above along with other major creative executive softwares.