Excellent for high theft areas

A GPS tracker perfect for areas where vehicle theft is high. This tracker has an anti theft alarm feature which goes off if ignition is turned on or the vehicle is moved by pushing or towing. It also allows to set geo fences and over speed limits thus can be used by parents to keep a track on their kids vehicle usage. Onelap India GPS Tracker is perfect for all kinds of vehicles and it also provides daily vehicle usage statistics too.

Multiple supporting features

A GPS tracker having a support of four frequency GSM 850/900/1800/1900 mAh which can work worldwide. It has a in-built battery of 150 mAh and supports four different satellites, geo fence alarm, main power off alarm, single location, over speed alarm, real time address by google link and much more. ZAICUS ST-901 GPS tracker has multiple features and works worldwide thus making it a best buy tracker.

Magnetic tracking system device

A mini size and lightweight GPS magnetic tracker. It has two in-built magnets of high powers all you have to do is insert a working SIM card into the device. It enables you to hear voice and track the location without any noise or light being caused. It also has a voice recording function through which you can record and send to the SIM card number. SAFETYNET GF-07 Mini GPS Tracker due to its mini size is perfect to be used for a person or for any situation wherein the tracker shouldn’t be noticeably visible.

Excellent support software

This GPS tracks on three satellite constellation support, a chip which detects even weak network signals and has a wide voltage compatibility ranging from 5.5v - 32v. It has a robust built and an easy installation and functioning that works with a sim card, internet and its software that supports Satellite, Road, Terrain, Hybrid Road Map views. WhatsApp Quick Sharing, History Route Playback. Sleep Mode, Overspeed Alarm, Multi-User option, Multi-vehicle Tracking, and much more. Drivool 890-IN GPS Tracking Device is very versatile and can be used on a motorcycle to a boat.