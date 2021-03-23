FP Studio

4 In 1 adapter

This USB hub is a 4 in 1 Hub. TMG Universal 4 In 1 comes with a LED indicator. The USB hub has a great matte finish. It features 1 USB 3.0 port and 3 USB 2.0 ports perfectly suited to simultaneously charge your various PS4, Xbox one PC accessories.

Cable adapter

The USB 3.0 4-Port Hub provides a high-performance solution especially for notebooks that have only a few ports. RTS Cable Adapter allows you to connect USB-enabled devices such as external hard drives, keyboards, digital cameras, printers, scanners. It is light in weight and is portable. It is compatible with PS4, Xbox, DVD burner, portable hard disk, etc.

Good for multiple devices

Richvolt 4-Port USB 3.0 hub simply helps you to connect up to 4 USB peripherals to your PC or Laptop, such as external hard drives, USB flash drives, mouse, keyboard, USB headphone, speakers, USB Card Reader, and much more USB devices. It provides you with extra 4 USB ports and keeps you away from the trouble of plugging & unplugging repeatedly. USB 3.0 Hub supports super faster data transfer speed up to 5Gbps, 10X faster than USB 2.0. It is compatible with USB 2.0, 1.1 and 1.0. GL3520 chip ensures a faster and more stable data transfer. Through the LED indicator, you can easily monitor the connection status.

Strip design

Rocketkart USB Hub lets you connect up to 4 USB peripherals to your PC or Laptop, etc. Its strip design provides roomy access to all four ports simultaneously. It has 2.0/1.x SuperSpeed which lets you share files fast from a USB 3.0 flash drive or external hard disk drive. This USB hub is compatible with Windows, Vista / XP and Mac OS X, Linux, and Chrome OS.