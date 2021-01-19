FP Studio

Super retina XDR display

The smartphone comes with an advanced dual-camera system backed up by all-day battery life. It also claims to have the toughest glass in a smartphone with a 6.1 inch super retina XDR display. The ultra-wide 12MP camera gives you a 120-degree field of view for 4-times more scenery. It also has the option of 4K HDR recording along with a new night mode which delivers natural low light shots automatically. The phone is water and dust resistant. It has the signature A14 Bionic chip that ensures smooth functioning. New Apple iPhone 12 is the obvious choice if you want to invest in a phone that is a class apart.

Fluid display

A stunningly crafted phone has solid curves, the 120 Hz fluid amoled display. With 8GB RAM and a super-fast processor, it sets a new standard in multitasking. The 48 MP main camera with 16 MP ultra wide angle lens + 5MP macro lens + 2MP monochrome lense allows you to capture moments brilliantly in any kind of setting. The 16 MP front camera enables you to create selfies that are envied by all. It’s powered by a 4,500mAh battery. If you are looking for a powerful phone with a bright and sharp camera, OnePlus 8T is the best option for you.

Punch hole front camera

It has 256GB of internal memory which is expandable upto 1 TB. So you would have enough space to store a lot of pictures, videos and your favourite music. The performance of this phone is snappy and extremely responsive owing to the combination of the 2Ghz Exynos 990 octa core processor and 120Hz refresh rate. The 4500mAH lithium-ion non-removable battery has an amazing life. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a dynamic 6.5 inches display and a punch hole front camera along with a triple rear camera set up that gives stunning pictures.. In case you want a great storage capacity, look no further.

Highly expandable storage

A smartphone with versatile multi-screen form factor with swivel mode. The camera setup of 64MP 13MP Ultra-wide and 12MP Ultra-wide angle rear cameras along with 32MP pop-up selfie camera allows you to capture best moments, shoot excellent videos and turn your phone into a joystick to enjoy your time with video games. It boasts of a profound 3D audio experience and the boombox speaker that boosts your bass like never before. The 6.8 inch FHD plus OLED display gives you eye-popping colour, stunning contrast and astonishing clarity. LG Wing has an 128 GB internal memory that can be expanded upto 2 TB.