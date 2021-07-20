FP Studio

Frenetic action

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance experience featuring an all-new style of frenetic action gameplay and central character, Raiden, a cyborg ninja. MGR REVENGEANCE will offer a fast & fluid game style centered on katana-based combat within the METAL GEAR universe. Produced by a hybrid team of renowned developers, the in-game technology has pushed the boundaries of graphics, style and lightning-speed action gameplay. Within the game world, players will be able to take advantage of what has been created– “an all-encompassing cutting plane in real-time”. Cut anything, anytime, anywhere.

Stealth game is strong

The Crysis 3 for Xbox 360 makes your return to the fight as super-soldier Prophet, the search for the alien Alpha Ceph continues, but now you must also expose the truth behind the C.E.L.L. corporation, which has turned New York City into a sprawling urban rainforest sheltered by a giant nanodome. Fight through seven distinct districts and decimate your opponents in a blaze of brute force using the Nanosuit's superior technology, or use stealth to achieve your goals and become humanity's silent savior. Equipped with your powerful and deadly new Predator Bow, there's no wrong way to save the world.

Revenge Action Game

With Darksiders II Become the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, able to destroy entire worlds and battle forces beyond Heaven and Hell. Unlike anything, the player has seen before, delivered in the unique style of Joe Mad. Customize your experience with varied armor sets, weapons, and Skill Trees allowing players to create their own Death and explore a vast open-world, complete dozens of side quests and customize your Death with a full leveling system, Skill Trees and endless equipment combinations.

Amazing action

Devil May Cry Standard Edition will retain the stylish action, ﬂuid combat and self-assured protagonist that have deﬁned the iconic series but inject a more brutal and visceral edge. The Dante of DmC is a young man discovering and coming to terms with what it means to be the child of a demon and an angel. The intense and iconic sword and gun-based combat returns with the addition of new weapons all designed to dispatch the demonic spawn back to hell with style and panache. Ninja Theory will take advantage of the latest performance capture technology to deliver a level of character design, story-telling and cinematics that perfectly complements DmC's high-octane combat.