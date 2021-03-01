FP Studio

Rugged protectiveness

This hard disk cover is made from the toughest material. Extremely durable this case can withstand all the adventure you will put it through. Perfect for the 2.5-inch hard disk drive, this pouch is compatible with almost all popular hard disk brands. It also comes with an elastic band to securely fasten. The separate mesh pocket holds the USB cable. You can even safely store your flash drives inside the case. The strong zipper allows quick and convenient access. Get this case if you want rugged protection for your hard disk.

Nylon hardshell material

Thick, tough, and ballistic nylon hardshell material provides extra strength & shock protection. The inner layer of soft fluffy fabric prevents your devices from any scratches while on the move. You can seal up the pouch incredibly tight when zipped up. The new and improved zipper & rubberized pulls design is very durable. The high-hardness case with anti-press feature keeps the original shape even under high-strength force. The elastic belt securely holds your hard drive in its place. No need to worry about shocks while traveling. This case is the perfect protector for your hard disk.

Shockproof Case

Made of high-grade nylon material, this case provides ultra protection to your hard disk. Forget shocks and unwanted scratches. The durable material keeps your hard disk secure. The elastic band fastens the hard disk in its place with means no amount of bumps and shocks can move it. The chain enclosure means no dirt and dust can get it. The small compact design means you can safely carry the pouch anywhere with you. Be it a student's sack, laptop bag, or travelers backpack, this case sits compactly in your carrier. This case is a perfect companion for your hard disk.

Access data on the go

This hard case for portable hard drives is a durable protector. Designed especially to fit the Seagate external hard drive, this soft-lined case features an inner mesh compartment for a USB cable and accessories. This durable and stylish carrying case for hard drives offers a tough exterior that protects your portable hard drive from bumps. Additionally, its soft liner keeps your hard drive's case free of scratches. The case features an inner mesh pocket for a connecting USB cable or accessories. The case design makes it easy to insert and remove your portable hard drive, which is ideal for when you're on the go. Simple yet effective this case is worthy of its name.