FP Studio

Easily customizable

EPICASE hard protective cases are rugged and highly durable cases, which can withstand every challenge of rough handling and extreme environmental conditions. These EPICASE hard protective cases suit a variety of applications, with the added exclusive option to have the interior of the case customized with custom-made foam inserts and foam packing. Keep valuable gears like cameras safely stored and reliably protected with this hard camera case. The size of the robust yet lightweight case makes it perfect for even bigger and heavier cameras and accessories. It is used for storing and transporting cameras and accessories, videography devices, and other related sensitive equipment. Dustproof and watertight seal up to 1 meter and 1-hour duration with automatic pressure equalization valve. It has an easy-open double throw latch and strong metal hinges.

Professional case

This rugged Vanguard Supreme 53F hard case has innovative features for unmatched strength and durability. They are O-ring sealed, waterproof, airtight, dustproof and built to withstand the most extreme conditions. Supreme cases are great for airline travel with an automatic pressure equalization valve and the ability to support. Vanguard Supreme 53F Heavy Duty Waterproof and Dustproof Professional Hard Case are ideal for airline travel with an automatic pressure equalization valve and its durable wheels and a retractable handle to effortlessly transport heavy gear. It is built to withstand the most extreme temperatures and is incredibly strong and rugged.

Extra durable

Now keep your valuable camera gear safely stored and reliably protected with the AmazonBasics Hard Camera Case. Unlike soft-sided camera bags, this rugged case’s hard plastic shell can handle bumps, drops, and knocks, ensuring safe transport of equipment from one location to another. The sturdy case comes with an extendable durable handle and smooth-rolling wheels for rolling suitcase-style transport. Even more, dual holes for optional locking allow for extra secure closure. This hard camera case is great for travel, meeting carry-on regulations for airlines. Most importantly this hard camera case keeps water out and stored items safe and dry protecting them from being splashed near a pool or while getting caught in a rainstorm, the hard case provides the ultimate peace of mind. The AmazonBasics Hard Camera Case comes with pre-cut foam squares that make it easy to customize the interior. Remove, rearrange, or reshape the squares for specific placement that will perfectly protect stored equipment.

Watertight crushproof

Watertight crushproof and dustproof construction retractable extension handle wheels with stainless steel bearings double throw latch system O-ring seal automatic pressure equalization valve stainless steel hardware and padlock protectors rubber over-molded handles on top and sides. Pelican 156LFC case is kept watertight through the use of a tongue and groove fit and a polymer O-ring. These pelican cases come standard with an automatic pressure equalization valve which releases built-up air pressure while keeping water out.