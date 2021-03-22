Monday, March 22, 2021Back to
Handheld consoles for gaming anywhere, anytime


FP StudioMar 22, 2021 18:30:43 IST

Rechargeable console
Vikas gift gallery 400 in 1 Sup Game Box has a built-in 400 classic games Can be played on a TV Rechargeable Lithium-ion battery and USB cable with 6 hours of continuous gameplay after a full charge. It is small in size and lightweight, suitable for traveling, and a perfect gift for children, retro game lovers, collectors, etc. It is available in English as well as in Chinese. The game console built-in 400 classic games such as Red fortress, contra, Tank Wars, Tetris, etc. are available taking you back to your happy childhood. You can also connect to the TV and play games.

Best Seller
Mitashi Game In Smarty Chotu is one of India's best-selling gaming consoles of all time. The new Smart Chotu comes in a new and exciting design and 2 new colors to choose from. It has over 500 exciting inbuilt games and the ability to play cartridges the fun never stops. Play it with friends and family to enjoy endless hours of entertainment. Now if it gets a little noisy in the living room, you can disappear with a Mitashi Game In Smarty Chotu Handheld Gaming Console as it is portable and keeps playing where it's quiet.

Easy design
TV consoles are more powerful, but you can't lug them around everywhere. NEXT TECH PVP Station Light 3000 TV Game for kids now has inbuilt games and a free cartridge and it is easy to carry and rechargeable. It supports more than 2000 different 8-bit true color games along with a plug and has a 2.7" LCD Display with Full Colour Digital Crystal. It includes an AC adapter and a lithium-ion rechargeable battery and comes with an enhanced backlit screen for take-anywhere gameplay.

ABS plastic
Now you can play games, listen to music, connect to the Internet, watch movies, and do more, all in a sleek compact package that you can easily bring with you wherever you go. NXTPOWER 4 GB PSP Games is the Best Gaming Console for kids. The PSP gaming library is hundreds of titles strong and covers a wide variety of genres. Whether you are seeking the hard hits of football or the strategy of a puzzle game, there's sure to be many games for you. It is made of ABS Plastic and you can easily enjoy vivid and exciting games on a big screen. AV external interface, support video output, AV port can be directly connected to TV and computer display, you can switch between big and small screens at will.

