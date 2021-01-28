Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Grab the best shots with these cool cameras


FP StudioJan 28, 2021 14:26:03 IST

For the Instagram lovers

These cameras are extremely popular on social media for their looks. But there is more than the pretty looks to it. It can capture a perfect close-up, range 30 to 50cm with its selfie mirror and close-up lens, It takes brighter pictures with a soft look - perfect for portraits, has automatic exposure measurements for aperture settings, enables you to obtain on-the-spot credit-card size photos instantly. It is super easy to use and is a great buy to capture your polaroid memories on the go.

For the beginners in photography

This option comes with a host of features backed by the promise of a trusted brand. With 8x optical zoom, it is packed with a Super HAD CCD sensor which captures rich images that put it at par with any professional DSLR. Its Intelligent autofocus, scene recognition and motion detection features make it very easy for anyone to become as good as a professional photographer. The 10GB memory card will ensure that you can take the camera around occasions to occasions without hassles. Recommended for its high-quality pictures, amazing battery life and zoom feature.

For the ones who are on the go

This one comes with a 20 Megapixel lens and 10X optical zoom feature that ensures everything in your surrounding is captured perfectly at the right moment. Beyond this, to make things simple this camera is also equipped with image stabilization to reduce camera shake and a smart auto mode which chooses the perfect camera setting for you. It comes with a built-in Wi-Fi/ NFC feature that helps you connect the device with your laptop or PC. Pick this up if you are looking to begin your photographing journey or would like to own a rich quality camera with a host of features at an affordable price.

For the adventure lovers

Do you like to swim, trek or visit the beach and capture some amazing moments while at it? Well with this camera all you've got to do is point and shoot. It is waterproof up to 10m deep, can withstand falls from up to 1.8m and is well sealed to keep out dust and debris. More importantly, there's even an 'underwater face-framing' feature that automatically detects people's faces below the surface with extreme clarity. With the camera, you also get 16GB memory card, adaptor, a microfibre cleaning cloth and a camera case. Recommended for anyone who wants a camera with features that support their adventures.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Jan 14, 2021
Best solar gadgets for domestic use
Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Jan 15, 2021
Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Jan 15, 2021
Best 27 inches monitors for flawless visual experience

Best 27 inches monitors for flawless visual experience

Jan 15, 2021
Best DSLRs for beginners in photography

Best DSLRs for beginners in photography

Jan 15, 2021
Best dolby digital sound bars

Best dolby digital sound bars

Jan 15, 2021

science

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021