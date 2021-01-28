FP Studio

For the Instagram lovers

These cameras are extremely popular on social media for their looks. But there is more than the pretty looks to it. It can capture a perfect close-up, range 30 to 50cm with its selfie mirror and close-up lens, It takes brighter pictures with a soft look - perfect for portraits, has automatic exposure measurements for aperture settings, enables you to obtain on-the-spot credit-card size photos instantly. It is super easy to use and is a great buy to capture your polaroid memories on the go.

For the beginners in photography

This option comes with a host of features backed by the promise of a trusted brand. With 8x optical zoom, it is packed with a Super HAD CCD sensor which captures rich images that put it at par with any professional DSLR. Its Intelligent autofocus, scene recognition and motion detection features make it very easy for anyone to become as good as a professional photographer. The 10GB memory card will ensure that you can take the camera around occasions to occasions without hassles. Recommended for its high-quality pictures, amazing battery life and zoom feature.

For the ones who are on the go

This one comes with a 20 Megapixel lens and 10X optical zoom feature that ensures everything in your surrounding is captured perfectly at the right moment. Beyond this, to make things simple this camera is also equipped with image stabilization to reduce camera shake and a smart auto mode which chooses the perfect camera setting for you. It comes with a built-in Wi-Fi/ NFC feature that helps you connect the device with your laptop or PC. Pick this up if you are looking to begin your photographing journey or would like to own a rich quality camera with a host of features at an affordable price.

For the adventure lovers

Do you like to swim, trek or visit the beach and capture some amazing moments while at it? Well with this camera all you've got to do is point and shoot. It is waterproof up to 10m deep, can withstand falls from up to 1.8m and is well sealed to keep out dust and debris. More importantly, there's even an 'underwater face-framing' feature that automatically detects people's faces below the surface with extreme clarity. With the camera, you also get 16GB memory card, adaptor, a microfibre cleaning cloth and a camera case. Recommended for anyone who wants a camera with features that support their adventures.