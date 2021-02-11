Thursday, February 11, 2021Back to
Get top-quality prints with these top ink tank printers


FP StudioFeb 11, 2021 09:20:38 IST

Best all-in-one choice

This device combines the functions of a printer, scanner and a copier to help you increase your productivity. You’ll have no trouble connecting your devices as it supports USB and Wifi connections. With an impressively large ink tank, you can print up to 15,000 monochrome and 8,000 colour pages before needing to refill. A feature we love is that you can control this printer handsfree. Working seamlessly with Alexa and Google Voice-Assistant, you can print your documents quickly using only voice commands. If you’re looking for an excellent ink tank printer with digital assistant support, your search ends here.

Hassle-free colour printing

Supporting a range of commonly used paper sizes, this printer is ideal for heavy usage. Sporting a user-friendly design and simple press buttons this device is easy to operate. With the ink tanks conveniently located on the side of the printer and you’ll find refiling spill-free and effortless. We were impressed by its speed and economy. Capable of printing up to 27 pages per minute, at the cost of just 7p per black and white, and 18p per coloured page, this printer can help you save in the long run. For a simple printer that delivers excellent results and low-cost prints, choose this one.

Ideal for home or office

Featuring ink tanks built into its body, this multifunction printer’s space-saving design helps you fit it easily into your workspace. Equipped with advanced printing and scanning technology, it delivers brilliant resolution photos and documents. You’ll have no trouble while scanning or printing multiple copies thanks to its large, easy to use buttons and LCD screen that displays clear numbers. Suitable for everything from high-quality work presentations to brightening up your child’s school projects, this device is perfect for work and play. If you’re looking for a compact printer with an ideal balance of functionality and performance, this one’s a no brainer.

Best high-yield wireless printer

Catering to all your printing, scanning and copying needs, this printer’s smart design helps you stay organised while taking up little space. You won’t have to worry even if you don’t have a router as this printer creates its own network to support wireless printing from up to four smart devices. Its print speed is where this machine really shines. With an amazing output of up to 33 prints per minute, you’ll breeze through tight deadlines. Printing in stunning 5760dpi resolution, it’s easy to see why this printer is a best seller. For a high-performance wireless printer, this one’s your best bet.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

