Get the detective into play with these Spy Gadgets


FP StudioMar 11, 2021 00:00:58 IST

Mini Video Camera
Sekuai Spy Nanny CAM Wireless WiFi IP Hidden DIY Digital Video Camera Mini Micro is the perfect mini camera that you are looking forward to. It is a wireless camera with an in-built mic system which records clear voice up to 5 squares and can be remotely monitored for non-stop 24hrs. It is compatible with iOS/Android Wi-Fi direct monitoring and stores the recording in an in-built memory of 32GB. The camera resolution is of 1080p giving you a clear picture of things happening around it. Can be easily installed at home and living rooms for security purposes when you are out of your home.

Spy Voice Recorder
TOQON Small Voice Activated 32GB Digital Keychain Audio Recording Gadget Spy Voice Recorder is a portable keychain voice recorder that can record voice for 10-15 hours non-stop and store around 32 GB (350 hrs of recording files). The HQ recording microphones has an intelligent noise reduction feature giving you a 360 degree panoramic sound and clear audio. It is very useful for teachers, students, lawyers, writers and corporates for recording meetings and interviews. It supports multiple audio formats which makes the recordings easy to retrieve. Lifetime support for the customers is the best thing the company offers.

Spy Pen
OJXTZF Hidden Pen Camera Spy Pen HD Camera 1902*1080p Mini Audio Video Voice Recorder is the best spy pen around. This mini wearable camera pen is very hard to be noticed while it is recording. A wonderful spy gadget for business meeting;lecture class;conference;travelling; investigation or evidence collection. It uses a 1080p video resolution for recordings giving you a clear picture with long video recording hours which can be stored in an microSD card. It is suitable for working as well and consists of a rechargeable 200mAh battery.

Portable Voice Recorder and Webcam
SekyuritiBijon® Mini DV MD80 Mini Thumb Size Portable DVR Sports Video Recorder Hidden/SPY Camera Camcorder Webcam is the world’s smallest camcorder currently with the dimensions of 55mmx20mmx18mm. The video resolution is 720p HD. It is a wall mounting camcorder which is powered via a battery offering 40mins of uninterrupted recording. The in-built microphones record the sound around and the recordings can be easily played on Mac and Windows with AV support. The package includes 1* High-Resolution Mini DV Camera, 1* USB cable, 1* Mounting Clip, 2* Surface Mount Bracket

