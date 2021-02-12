Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
Get the best shot every time with these selfie sticks under 1000


FP StudioFeb 12, 2021 00:25:09 IST

For those celebrity fashion poses

This selfie stick comes with a built-in wireless remote controller that works at a distance of up to 10 meters, allowing you to take pictures remotely. The stick is also designed to fold out into a tripod which can be super helpful if you want a hands-free approach and take stable shots or video. The selfie stick supports most Apple & Android devices and has a grip of 3.5 to 6 inches. No App is required to be downloaded to run the device keeping your phone memory free for the important things in life, more pics! Buy this stick now and add it to your picture book of memories.

Because your selfie is worth it

Stretching out to a lengthy 32 Inches, this selfie stick allows you to capture pics and videos from varied angles. We found the build quality to be impressive and premium looking hence durability is not a concern with this stick. At 7 inches when fully retracted the selfie stick can be easily carried in a handbag or pocket making it highly portable. A wrist strap secured to the handle adds security, the last thing you need is an oops moment with your expensive smartphone in the mix. Compact, well built, and stylish you will have no regrets if you pick this selfie stick up today.

Never miss that clickable moment

This selfie stick is compatible with most Android and iOS smartphones. The adjustable grippy phone cradle is designed to be flexible and works with the best selling smartphones available in the market. Using it is as easy as Placing your smartphone in the monopod holder, connecting the cord from your smartphone's 3.5mm jack to the selfie stick handle, and pressing the button on the selfie stick to take photos. Perfect for the solo traveler this stick will help you capture moments to cherish.

Get that perfect angle every time

Made from oxidized aluminum alloy for added strength and durability this selfie stick makes sure that your shots remain stable and blur-free. Weighing just 162.5 grams the stick is lighter than many phones and can be easily collapsed and carried around wherever you go when collapsed to its folded length of 19.9cm. The Bluetooth 5.1 remote is detachable and promises a battery life of up to 10,000 shots. The camera mount rotates 360 degrees for capturing those breathtaking panoramic pics or videos. Elegant looking in a matte black finish this selfie stick is a bang for your buck.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


