Get perfect storage for all your files with these top portable hard drives


FP StudioMar 12, 2021 20:59:52 IST

Dependable and stylish
From a respected computer storage brand, this reliable drive comes packed with drool-worthy features. While its bold curves, ridges, and fine finish give it a classy look, the metal housing makes sure its sensitive internal components are well-protected. With jaw-dropping transfer speeds of up to 1050MB/s, you'll find games load faster, and you can even run a live OS right off the drive. Other features include simple backup software, optional password protection, USB 3.2 /USB C cross compatibility, and impressive resistance to shocks and drops. If you're looking for a reliable SSD that offers an ideal balance of looks and functionality, choose this one.

Compact data protection
At a little over a centimeter thick and weighing a mere 51g, you'll find this drive feather-light and extremely portable. While its brushed metal body gives it a robust and premium look, it also acts as a heat sink to keep the drive cool. You can have peace of mind when it comes to your data security thanks to its impressive safety features that include drop resistance of up to 2m and advanced data encryption. What's more, with the included cables, you can effortlessly connect to your laptop, computer, or even android devices at blazing speeds. Offering amazing value for money, this travel-friendly drive has our vote.

Ideal for photographers
Whether working with 4K video or editing on the go, this fantastic drive can help you make light work on any project. With 1TB of storage, you won't have to worry about running out of space for your large files and videos. The SSD comes well-protected inside a ruggedly built housing that offers excellent shock, water and dust protection. We found that it works seamlessly with both Windows and Mac systems and is ideal for use with laptops and computers alike. As a bonus, it comes with USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB 3.0 cables included. For outstanding performance and protection, we highly recommend buying this drive.

Great travel companion
Fitting comfortably in the palm of your hand, this external drive uses flash technology to give you access to 480GB of storage. Constructed from lightweight aluminum, its space-saving design makes it extremely convenient to use and carry. By plugging into the USB-C slot, you can instantly transfer data with speeds of up to 520MB/s. A feature we love is this drive's support for OTG-enabled devices. You can use it to effortlessly maximize space on mobile devices and gaming consoles that offer OTG capabilities. If you're looking for a sleek, travel-friendly external drive, this one's your best bet.

