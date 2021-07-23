FP Studio

Ideal for bird watchers

Designed to fit comfortably in your hands, this 20MP camera comes packed with some fantastic features. If you’re a bird-watching enthusiast, you’ll appreciate that it comes with amazing zoom capabilities. With a 45x optical zoom and up to 90x digital zoom, you’ll find clicking quality closeups of birds and far away objects effortlessly. As it is also WiFi and NFC enabled, you can share your pictures on your social media directly from the camera. For a capable camera with impressive zoom, you can’t go wrong buying this one.

Excellent travel companion

With a travel-friendly design, this camera helps you effortlessly capture breathtaking memories in HD quality. Loaded with intelligent technology, it supports 720p video recording and features a 20.1MP sensor, a large and bright LCD screen, and an 8x zoom. Thanks to its slim profile and compact design, you won’t have any trouble slipping it inside a handbag or a backpack. A feature we love is that you can choose from three panorama modes so you can effortlessly capture stunning 360-degree landscapes.

For amazing photos and videos on the go, choose this camera.

Perfect for water sport enthusiasts

Designed for underwater photography, this camera boasts a waterproof design and features a generous 18MP sensor. It features easy-to-use buttons and a bright flash so you can get clear and brilliant images and capture 4K video up to 10 feet underwater. As it comes with WiFi inbuilt, you can transfer your recordings wirelessly to any computer or directly to your social media feed. We appreciate that you can recharge this camera’s battery by hooking up the included cable to any USB-enabled power source.

Ideal for use while snorkeling, diving, or just a day at the beach, buying this camera is a no-brainer.

For social media influencers

This camera combines quality and convenience into a compact and versatile device. Its features include WiFi support, a 30x Leica lens, an electronic viewfinder, and a ring for manual control options. With 4K video and photo capabilities and a flip-up touch screen, you’ll find it perfect for shooting high-quality Youtube videos or vlogging. What’s more, this fantastic camera comes equipped with an optical image stabilizer, so you won’t have to worry about blurry images and shaky video.

For your next viral video or drool-worthy Instagram photos, this camera makes an excellent choice.