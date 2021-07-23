Friday, July 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Get perfect shots anywhere with these compact digital cameras


FP StudioJul 23, 2021 13:56:50 IST

Ideal for bird watchers
Designed to fit comfortably in your hands, this 20MP camera comes packed with some fantastic features. If you’re a bird-watching enthusiast, you’ll appreciate that it comes with amazing zoom capabilities. With a 45x optical zoom and up to 90x digital zoom, you’ll find clicking quality closeups of birds and far away objects effortlessly. As it is also WiFi and NFC enabled, you can share your pictures on your social media directly from the camera. For a capable camera with impressive zoom, you can’t go wrong buying this one.

Excellent travel companion
With a travel-friendly design, this camera helps you effortlessly capture breathtaking memories in HD quality. Loaded with intelligent technology, it supports 720p video recording and features a 20.1MP sensor, a large and bright LCD screen, and an 8x zoom. Thanks to its slim profile and compact design, you won’t have any trouble slipping it inside a handbag or a backpack. A feature we love is that you can choose from three panorama modes so you can effortlessly capture stunning 360-degree landscapes.
For amazing photos and videos on the go, choose this camera.

Perfect for water sport enthusiasts
Designed for underwater photography, this camera boasts a waterproof design and features a generous 18MP sensor. It features easy-to-use buttons and a bright flash so you can get clear and brilliant images and capture 4K video up to 10 feet underwater. As it comes with WiFi inbuilt, you can transfer your recordings wirelessly to any computer or directly to your social media feed. We appreciate that you can recharge this camera’s battery by hooking up the included cable to any USB-enabled power source.
Ideal for use while snorkeling, diving, or just a day at the beach, buying this camera is a no-brainer.

For social media influencers
This camera combines quality and convenience into a compact and versatile device. Its features include WiFi support, a 30x Leica lens, an electronic viewfinder, and a ring for manual control options. With 4K video and photo capabilities and a flip-up touch screen, you’ll find it perfect for shooting high-quality Youtube videos or vlogging. What’s more, this fantastic camera comes equipped with an optical image stabilizer, so you won’t have to worry about blurry images and shaky video.
For your next viral video or drool-worthy Instagram photos, this camera makes an excellent choice.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best robot vacuum cleaners for home use

Jul 13, 2021
Best robot vacuum cleaners for home use
Transfer and store files easily with these 32GB pen drives

Transfer and store files easily with these 32GB pen drives

Jul 13, 2021
Top 1TB external hard drive with USB 3.0

Top 1TB external hard drive with USB 3.0

Jul 14, 2021
Top slim computer setups for your home office

Top slim computer setups for your home office

Jul 14, 2021
Top monitors to give you the gaming edge

Top monitors to give you the gaming edge

Jul 13, 2021
Games with a twist for Nintendo Switch

Games with a twist for Nintendo Switch

Jul 20, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021