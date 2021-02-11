Thursday, February 11, 2021Back to
Get lag-free clicking with these top wireless mouse options


FP StudioFeb 11, 2021 09:46:44 IST

Comfortable and durable

Crafted from high-quality materials, this wireless mouse has a premium feel. Its design features contours that makes for a comfortable fit and can help you reduce hand fatigue even when used over extended periods. Thanks to its compatibility across operating systems, you get the flexibility to use it with a range of laptops and desktops. An impressive feature is its low battery consumption. Designed to use power efficiently, a single battery will last you several months. Tested to withstand millions of clicks, this mouse delivers durability and consistent accuracy. If you're looking for a capable wireless mouse with excellent battery life, choose this one.

Reliable and stylish

From a respected computer peripherals brand, you won't have to second guess yourself when buying this mouse. Its matt finish gives it a sophisticated look while its sleek curves make it extremely comfortable to use. A fantastic feature is that this mouse is extremely quiet. This mouse almost completely eliminates the click noise while still offering the click feel so you can work silently without any distractions. Its body features a slot to store the USB nano receiver while you travel. Giving you the flexibility to move away from the computer while you work, it also boasts an operating range of up to 33 feet. For a dependable mouse that's super silent, we recommend buying this one.

Compact and lightweight

Featuring a plug-and-play interface and four simple buttons, you'll find this mouse extremely user friendly. Featuring a great balance of looks and functionality, it comes with an attractive shiny finish and is impressively responsive. Ideal for frequent travellers, we find that its featherweight and a space-saving design makes it effortlessly fit into any laptop bag or backpack. Helping you extend your battery's life, this mouse comes with a sleep mode that powers down the mouse if it detects a period of inactivity. If you're looking for a high-speed mouse that offers excellent value, this one's for you.

Pocket-friendly option

Using advanced optical sensors, this mouse works on most surfaces and delivers impressive precision. You'll find setup is a breeze and doesn't require any additional software. Simply plug in the included USB receiver into your computer device, and you're good to go. A notable feature is that you can select the resolution that suits your requirement. Clicking on the dedicated button allows you to switch between 800,1200 and 1600dpi effortlessly. Packed with useful features at a bargain price, it's easy to see why this mouse is a popular choice. If you're in the market for an affordable mouse that delivers excellent results, your search ends here.

