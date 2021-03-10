FP Studio

Bringing your creativity to life

Operating this webcam is so simple a kid can do it. The webcam is plug-n-play really, so there is no setup required. Position it on your laptop, plug the webcam into your USB port, and you are good to go. In this day and age, everyone is aware of how dangerous the internet can be, and an online attack known as camfecting is possible without due diligence. Camfecting is when hackers take control of your webcam remotely to spy on you. This camera can help prevent spying as it has a built-in shutter that you can close whenever the webcam is not in use, keeping your privacy safe from hackers.

Making the world a lot smaller

This webcam operates in 1080p or full HD resolution, giving you a crisp, clear video at 30 frames per second. The camera has an auto-focus feature that tries to ensure your chosen subject is sharp and clear within the frame. Sensors detect how far away the object is from the camera, and this information is relayed to the lens, which then uses an electric motor to adjust the focal distance of the lens. The multi-angled tripod and universal clip clamps on to your laptop securely, giving you stable, clear pictures and video. Buy this webcam to keep in touch with loved ones around the world.

Better pixels in a better package

With built-in dual noise reduction, this webcam offers excellent stereo audio. We tested this out, and the playback video we recorded sounded clear and natural. The camera with a microphone for the desktop or laptop provides the best video conferencing experience, even in a noisy environment. It uses Intelligent Noise Reduction technology to filter out ambient noise, making it possible to talk to others clearly and naturally. It is easy to set up as it's a plug-n-play device with no required drivers or bloatware and makes a great gift between family members, who love to stay in touch.

The professional choice

This webcam is compatible with multiple operating systems like Windows XP/2000/7/8/10, Mac OS, and Android Smart TV. It is designed to meet the growing needs of professionals looking for a webcam to Skype, Zoom, Facetime, Facebook, YouTube, and more. The fixed focus Webcam captures HD video at a wide-angle up to 120 degrees, Perfect for live streaming, video calling, recording, and conferencing. It features an Auto Low Light Correction technology. When it's in a dim environment, the webcam can automatically correct the white balance and low light, giving you a clear video in the dark.