Jan 28, 2021

Vlog on the go

This lapel mic is designed especially for smartphones, DSLR, Camcorders, Audio recorders PC. It comes with a clip-on feature, high-quality condenser with a decent frequency range of 65Hz ~ 18KHz. The sound quality makes it perfect for presentations and showcase of video content. The mic comes with a low handling feature that your movement is smooth and does not hinder with your final recordings. Its accessories include - a lapel clip, foam windscreen, 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter. Pick this one up for its size, high-quality sound recording and compatibility feature.

High-quality sound capture

Have you ever noticed that while recording you can hear a soft sound from your surroundings or breathing? Well, this lapel mic takes care of it all. It comes with a wind muff for noise cancelling and metal capsule for sturdiness. The mic comes with a metal clip so that you can easily tuck it in your clothes while speaking; the 3.5mm jack is supported by most smartphones and laptops. This omnidirectional microphone picks up 360 degrees sound and is a great choice for vlogging.

Easy to clip, easy to carry

This one comes in options of a single mic, double mic, USB mic and XLR mic, pick any basis your requirement. The plug and play feature on this mic makes it easy to connect with any android phone. Easy to use, the mic comes with an on and off button, on connects to your camera while off is for smartphones. Clip it on for on the go recording, the mic is made from lightweight materials to ensure you even barely notice it. The condenser mic is omnidirectional and records very crisp quality of audio and instruments up to a distance of 1 meter. Sensitivity and background noise elimination is excellent making it a real value for money device.

Easy to use with wide compatibility

With this one, you can create the perfect videos and audio files on the go. It records high-quality sound with noise cancellation with results that are similar to professional recordings. The features include - clip-on design, 3.5mm type jack for connectivity and wind muffs for noise cancellation. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Macbook, Android/ Windows Smartphone and PC, this one is everything and more you need from a good mic. Extremely affordable, this one gives you a headstart into your recording or vlogging career. Recommended for beginners for its range of features and affordability.

