Turn your TV into an entertainment hub

This casting dongle supports multi-display 1080p content with Miracast. Miracast does not rely on an existing network, and does not need a wireless access point, but can take advantage of a network when connected. This is a huge advantage for entertainment and educational environments because it allows heavy video traffic to be moved off the network and allows for secure guest connections without being on the same network, saving valuable bandwidth and providing added security. The dongle supports MP3, WMA, AAC and many other audio formats. This wireless dongle is a great option to take your LED TV to the next level of entertainment.

Transforming the way you watch TV

Powered by the advanced AM8272 CPU, this revolutionary wireless display device with its Dual Core Processor supports the H.265V Format up to 4K resolution. You can mirror and cast Apps like Youtube, Netflix from most mobiles, laptop and tablets to your TV & Projectors through Google Home, no more straining your eyes on a small screen! The long, flexible neck design of the adapter allows for an easy connection to the HDMI port of your TV. Use a 5V/2A adapter to power the dongle for the best results. We found that this dongle offered rich picture quality and performance with minimum lag compared to other cheaper options. Buying this dongle and pairing it with your TV will open a world of possibilities.

A perfect way to enjoy the big screen

This 4K wireless HDMI dongle supports most resolutions, including 4K resolutions at 30hz and 1080P resolutions at 60hz. Whether you need to stream music, videos, photos, light games or productivity apps, this wireless display adapter can do so with no lag. Simply plug it in, connect your PC or Android device to the adapter wirelessly, and watch your content on the big screen. The adapter offers Miracast, DLNA and Airplay support for maximum compatibility and is one of the most impressive wireless media adapters on the market right now. Buy it, and you will not be disappointed.

Screen mirror virtually any device wirelessly

This Wifi display dongle is a mirroring device with 1080P HD resolution. You can cast videos or games from a media device to a big-screen TV without switching mirroring modes. It supports multi-OS mirroring, including Windows, Mac, Android, and Apple iOS. Regular updates are rolled out by the company to keep the device's firmware up-to-date, improving functionality and user experience. With this Wireless display adapter, you can mirror or stream your mobile device to your TV, projector or PC monitor wirelessly, making your TV a smart TV. If you are in the market for a wireless mirroring adapter, look no further than this device.