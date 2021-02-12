FP Studio

Reliable performance

This charging cable is designed to charge three different USB type devices at speeds faster than other standard USB cables. The cable comes with three charging connectors, a micro USB, type-C and the iOS connector for Apple devices. This multi charger cable is widely compatible with Android, Apple, tablets and other devices that use the USB connectors the cable comes with for charging or data transfer. Buy this cable for its ease of use and build quality.

A cable that will not let you down

Nylon braided and made from anti-oxidized copper wire material this USB cable undergoes a 6000+ bending test to ensure its flexibility and durability. The charging cable promises a maximum charging speed of 2A which is faster than other standard cables, and after testing it, we found this to be accurate. The quick-changing magnetic head is designed to be used one-handed and swapping out the connectors is child's play, handy when driving or when your focus is divided. Buy this for its quick charging reliability.

All in one game-changer

It is always nice when a product comes with a few extra goodies. This USB cable ships with a cable storage bag and adapter holder, making storage and safe-keeping easier. The 3 in 1 cable head and connectors both have powerful magnets making the attachment force strong and ensuring reliable, fast charging speed. The LED light at the base of the charger hear lights up when the cable is charging or on standby mode, this feature makes locating the charging cable in darkness easy, protecting those manicured nails of yours. Buy this USB cable to make life easier.

Powering your life

This magnetic charging cable is convenient and can be used universally, no need to carry additional charging cables when going to the office, shopping or travelling. This 3 in 1 cable enables the charging of multiple USB type devices with its swappable connector design. The iOS connector for your Apple devices has an arrow icon indicating how the connector needs to be fitted in the device, saving you valuable time and showcasing the products attention to detail. Buy this cable to save you time and money.