Stereo Gaming Speakers

Redragon has Orpheus GS550 Stereo Gaming Speakers. These are Sound bar for PC with Red LED Backlight and Volume Control. It is Unique and ingenious maneuvering design with compact size offers two enjoy ways for the same high. It has Stereo Core For Extreme Media.The full range 2.0 channel stereo core with upgraded sound driver will get you fully covered and move the media scene to your room. It has Classic Volume Knob. Plug it, play it, whirl it, easily get hyped with three simple steps. It has Convenient 3.5mm audio interface for headset/mic. It has Red backlight which gives a classic effect.

Gaming Speakers

havit has SK563 2.0 Stereo PC Gaming Speakers with Dynamic RGB Light. This speaker leverages the advancements in technology along with top-notch components and design to offer a very capable audio experience. With vibrant highs and authoritative bass, this speaker gives you a complete listening experience when it comes to fidelity. The 2.0 stereo can be used for computer audio, game, music, film and television. The sound is small and loud, and does not occupy too many desktop positions. It has Dynamic RGB light which gives a classic look.

Deep bass

Azacus has this Audio deep bass Portable Rechargeable speaker. It has Flashing led Light and is Best Wireless speaker for Gaming, Outdoor and home. Wireless Portable Speaker is designed to be the perfect outdoor companion for days at the beach, nights out by a bonfire and picnics in the park. It's versatile enough to be used for your personal needs as well as house parties. It's also very easy to use - all you need to do is charge them up, connect them with your phone and press that play button. This speaker is designed to be your companion. You can carry this around with you when you go out on trips or hikes. The microphone will allow you to make and receive handsfree call and listen to other party loud through the speaker. Auto connected to call even you are playing music and auto connected to music after call over.

Multimedia computer speaker

HI-PLUS brings Blaster 2.0 Multimedia Computer Speaker with 1 Year Warranty in Silver Colour. Thes Active USB Powered Speakers lets you enter the world of USB powered speaker. The speakers come in smart looking silver colour which adds an edge. It is the ideal companion speaker to PCs and notebooks. These amazing speakers are Designed to fit small spaces in a compact 2.0 system. It has the convenience of great audio performance. What more, it also features a 3.5mm auxiliary input to connect with portables and MP3 players. The speakers also comes with 1 year warranty. They are super durable because of high quality technology.