pallavi pahwa

Redgear Cosmo 7.1 USB Gaming Headphones with RGB LED Effect

Headphones are one of the most important accessories for your gaming experience! RedGear Cosmo has a 7.1 surround sound engine allows you to take in every little detail, from listening in with 7.1 engine to speaking to team members over the noise-cancelling microphone. The extra soft ear-muffs on the Cosmo give you soft touch comfort even after hours of use. Delivering high-quality audio and lightweight enough to take you through a gaming marathon, you can even control and customise the audio with a separate unit.

Logitech 502 Hero Gaming Mouse (Black)

After a great pair of headphones, time for a mouse to navigate. Logitech updated its iconic G502 gaming mouse to deliver even higher performance and more precise functionality than ever. With plenty of premium features, it also boasts of the next generation HERO 16K optical sensor - the highest-performing gaming sensor ever made by Logitech. No matter what your gaming style, it's easy to tweak G502 HERO to match your requirements, with custom profiles for various games, adjustable sensitivity from 200 up to 16,000 DPI*, and a tunable weight system to get just the right balance and feel. An all-new lens and an updated tracking algorithm give you ultra-precise tracking with no acceleration, smoothing, or filtering over the entire DPI range.

WD My Passport 3TB Portable External Hard Drive (Black)

Trusted to store massive amounts of photos, videos, music and all the games you love, the My Passport portable drive is available in an array of vibrant, fun colours. The sleek style fits comfortably in the palm of your hand making it compact and portable to take anywhere and set up in an instant. The auto backup with WD Backup software is particularly helpful for keeping a failsafe while the password protection with hardware encryption ensures your data is secure. The re-imagined design trusted drive built with WD-reliability and USB 3.0 port, backwards compatible with USB 2.0 is exactly what any gamer needs by his side. The last thing you want is for a USB drive to play spoiler in the middle of a game!

X Rocker 2.1 Microfiber Mesh Pedestal Video Gaming Chair (Black and Red)

Lastly, a cool gaming chair is essential. While you could consider just another, the interactive X Rocker Pro Series Pedestal 2.1 Video Gaming Chair helps you get right to the heart of the action. With two hidden speakers in the headrest and a subwoofer that uses Ace Bayou's innovative Audio Force Modulation Technology, this chair magnifies sound quality and intensifies your all-round experience. Control panels include separate volume and bass controls, and jacks for connecting to your audio source. An added bonus - Optional RCA cables also included and you can even connect to other X Rockers for multi-player games. This Gaming Chair is for the ultimate experience.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.