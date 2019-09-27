FP Studio

Logitech 502 Hero Gaming Mouse

Logitech updated its iconic G502 gaming mouse to deliver even higher performance and more precise functionality than ever. Logitech G502 HERO High-Performance Gaming Mouse features the next generation HERO 16K optical sensor, the highest performing and most efficient gaming sensor Logitech has ever made.

An all-new lens and an updated tracking algorithm deliver ultra-precise tracking with no acceleration, smoothing, or filtering over the entire DPI range. Now, customize RGB mouse lighting to match your style and environment or sync to other Logitech G products. No matter your gaming style, it's easy to tweak G502 HERO to match your requirements, with custom profiles for your games, adjustable sensitivity from 200 up to 16,000 DPI, and a tunable weight system that allows for tuning and balancing of up to five 3.6g weights for just the right balance and feel.

Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad

One of the many things I love about this controller is that it not only looks like an Xbox360 but it is also a Xinput controller, where your Pc detects it as a typical Xbox controller Hurray!! You don't need to configure using 3rd party applications to fool your gaming rig that it is an Xbox controller.

Yes, it is wireless using RF signals at 2.4 GHz no Bluetooth so it isn't exactly a solo device. You need to hook it up with a USB receiver. The charging is done by a Micro USB cable with a duration of 6 hours for a full charge. The LED indicator flashes in charging mode and shows no light when it's full.

The gamepad is of hard plastic with rubberized grips on both ends of the gamepad, suitable for persons with sweaty palms.

Redgear Hell Scream Professional Gaming Headphones

These gaming headphones come in vibrant RGB LED colours. The Vibration effects are exceptionally good.

Redgear Hell Scream Professional Gaming Headphones have an amazing built quality. It has different levels of the headband which help you adjust its posture. These Soft cushioned headbands and ear-muffs will always give you the comfort you need. The Driver Diameter is of about 50mm, makes the quality even better. The System Requirements of all windows is required for smooth functioning. For the power source of this headphone, a braided cable with a 3.5mm plug and a USB is provided.

It also features Mic sensitivity of -38dB +/- 3dB. The Mic directivity of this device is Omnidirectional, its frequency range varies from 20-20KHz.

Zebronics Transformer Gaming Multimedia USB Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The transformer is a combination of a USB standard keyboard with a mouse. The keyboard has a total of 104 keys. It has multi-coloured LEDs (4 modes with 3 light modes with an integrated media control. It has a 2 step stand design and comes with laser keycaps and an aluminium body. It has a braided cable and a high-quality USB connector. The mouse comes with 7 breathing LED colours with a compact and ergonomic design with a solid structure and extra buttons for DPI/ forward/backwards.

The keyboard comes with features like disable windows key, the mouse has high sensitivity with 3200DPI.

Take your gaming revolution to another level with the Transformer keyboard that comes with backlit LED lights. You can select any LED light modes from the 4 available modes, including one-off mode.

The keyboard comes with an aluminium body and mouse has a compact and ergonomic design. The mouse also has good build quality with a metal plate at the bottom. Both the keyboard and mouse come with a long braided cable with a high-quality USB connector.