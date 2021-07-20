Tuesday, July 20, 2021Back to
Games with a twist for Nintendo Switch


Violent crime thriller

L.A.Noire, a dark and violent crime thriller is set against the backdrop of 1940's Los Angeles. An LAPD detective is thrown headfirst into a city drowning in its own success. You must unravel the truth behind a string of arson attacks, racketeering conspiracies and brutal murders, battling the L.A. underworld and even members of your department to uncover a secret that could shake the city to its rotten core. Utilizing revolutionary facial animation technology, plus new collectibles and detective suits to unlock blends the breath-taking action with true detective work for an unprecedented interactive experience. Solve brutal crimes, plots and conspiracies inspired by real crimes from 1947 Los Angeles, one of the most corrupt and violent times in L.A. history. Includes a Joy-Con mode with gyroscopic, gesture-based controls and HD rumble and new wide and over-the-shoulder camera angles.

Calling vampire fans
Vampyr (Switch) is set at the backdrop of London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal. Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decision. Your actions will save or doom London.

Old classic
Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection includes the most loved parts of the Assassin Creed Series Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag with all its single-player DLCs on game card and Assassin’s Creed Rogue digital download. Enhanced Features for the Nintendo Switch system. In Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag becomes the most feared pirate in the Caribbean - Becoming Edward Kenway An award-winning naval experience - Command your ship, the Jackdaw, and strike fear in all who see her. In Assassin's Creed Rogue Slowly descends into darkness - witness Shay's transformation from an adventurous assassin to a grim and committed Templar hunting down his former brothers.

Everyone’s favorite plumber
In Luigi's Mansion:3, Luigi is invited to the towering Last Resort hotel, but when Mario and friends go missing, our green-clad hero will have to conquer his fears to save them by Catching ghosts and solving puzzles in the Last Resort hotel. Each floor of this towering hotel is themed, from the décor to the puzzles to boss! Utilize the functions of the all-new Poltergust G-00: Pummel ghosts with a Slam, breakthrough defenses with the Suction Shot, and blowback groups with a Burst Luigi can call upon and control Gooigi, his all-green doppelganger, who can do what Luigi can’t. Change between Luigi and Gooigi in single player, or let a friend play as Gooigi for a 2-player co-op. Up to 8 players can work together to ascend the Scarescaper via local wireless or online. It’s Team Luigi vs. Team Gooigi in a mini-game battle to see which is the ultimate team of ghost hunters.

