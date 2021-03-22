Monday, March 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Funky band straps for Mi bands


FP StudioMar 22, 2021 16:23:40 IST

Silicon straps

Waylon Band Strap for Mi Band 3 / Mi Band 4 Wristband Silicone Strap is a Perfect Fit for Mi Band 3 and 4. It is very comfortable while playing any sport. It has a free-size strap. The pack includes three colors which can be changed every day as per preferences. The band is made of high-quality silicone.

Rash free strap

Epaal TPU Silicone Band Strap is compatible with Mi band 3 and 4. The band has an Anti-itching coating that prevents rashes during workouts or running. This band is made of high-quality, environmental and healthy TPU material. It is very easy and simple to use. The band wrist size can be adjusted as per requirement.

Sporty straps

This strap is compatible with Mi Band 3, 4, and fitness trackers. The strap is made of high quality and is the best replacement for your old strap. Rapidotzz Sporty Strap Replacement Strap has a free size that fits your wrist depending on the button position you choose. The installation of the strap and removal is very easy.

Smartwatch strap

This soft silicone smartwatch strap is compatible with mi band 5 smartwatch. HUMBLE Camouflage Band Strap is very easy to install and remove. It doesn’t require any tools. The length is flexible to adjust according to your wrist size. It can be washed repeatedly to keep the appearance of light as new and to reduce the dust in it. The strap is made of high-quality material, environmental and healthy, more comfortable to wear, perfect for daily wear.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best performance laptops for coding

Mar 08, 2021
Best performance laptops for coding
Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You

Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You

Mar 09, 2021
Best DSLRs for beginners in photography

Best DSLRs for beginners in photography

Mar 09, 2021
Best dolby digital sound bars

Best dolby digital sound bars

Mar 09, 2021
Keep track of your health with the Smart watches + Activity trackers

Keep track of your health with the Smart watches + Activity trackers

Mar 09, 2021
Enhance your love for gaming with these Gaming Desktops

Enhance your love for gaming with these Gaming Desktops

Mar 09, 2021

science

Avian flu outbreak in India brings forth links to environment, animal and human health

Waterbird Conservation

Avian flu outbreak in India brings forth links to environment, animal and human health

Mar 22, 2021
New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

Indian Space Tech

New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

Mar 22, 2021
Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Space Debris Removal

Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Mar 22, 2021
Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

NASA Leadership

Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

Mar 22, 2021