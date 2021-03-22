FP Studio

Silicon straps

Waylon Band Strap for Mi Band 3 / Mi Band 4 Wristband Silicone Strap is a Perfect Fit for Mi Band 3 and 4. It is very comfortable while playing any sport. It has a free-size strap. The pack includes three colors which can be changed every day as per preferences. The band is made of high-quality silicone.

Rash free strap

Epaal TPU Silicone Band Strap is compatible with Mi band 3 and 4. The band has an Anti-itching coating that prevents rashes during workouts or running. This band is made of high-quality, environmental and healthy TPU material. It is very easy and simple to use. The band wrist size can be adjusted as per requirement.

Sporty straps

This strap is compatible with Mi Band 3, 4, and fitness trackers. The strap is made of high quality and is the best replacement for your old strap. Rapidotzz Sporty Strap Replacement Strap has a free size that fits your wrist depending on the button position you choose. The installation of the strap and removal is very easy.

Smartwatch strap

This soft silicone smartwatch strap is compatible with mi band 5 smartwatch. HUMBLE Camouflage Band Strap is very easy to install and remove. It doesn’t require any tools. The length is flexible to adjust according to your wrist size. It can be washed repeatedly to keep the appearance of light as new and to reduce the dust in it. The strap is made of high-quality material, environmental and healthy, more comfortable to wear, perfect for daily wear.