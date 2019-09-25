FP Studio

The advancement of technology has put an end to flipping through channels until you find something worthwhile. There is more to a TV now, apart from HD quality, crisp colour and a good sound system as it brings you closer to the world of internet, extensive entertainment and a lot more; along with the comfort of being indoors.

Finding the best match according to your requirements can be a tad bit of research around the ideal size, the ideal screen display and loads of other additional features. In this article we break it down to the 5 best smart TVs of this season and why should you buy them.

Samsung 80 cm Series 4 HD Ready LED TV UA32N4010AR

One of the most preferred home electronics brands in India doesn’t just stop at making excellent phones but also smart TVs which are economically feasible. The trust in Samsung and technology advancements go hand in hand in this one.

2018 manufactured Samsung 80 cm Series comes with HD picture quality, 2 HDMI ports (used to connect HD video devices) for the top box, gaming console and/or hard drives and external USB drives. The enhanced picture quality on this dynamic TV would make you never want to go back to your analogue TV boxes.

This 32” smart TV suits all specifications without having to spend a lot of money.

LG 139 cm (55 inches)

This is a 55” smart TV which sits in front of you and gives you the feeling of a home theatre. The LG 139 cm smart TV brings an ultra HD resolution, additional 3 HDMI as well as 2 USB ports for drives, gaming console(s) and set-up boxes. If you believe it ends here, the LG 139 cm smart TV comes with built-in WiFi & Alexa.

LG, being India’s most trusted TV brand offers incredible picture quality, supports Bluetooth connections and lets you ease out with Alexa at your command, to put on your favourite show.

MI LED 80cm

If we were to describe this smart TV in three words, we’d say - Cost-Effective, Brilliant Quality & Robust Design. The MI LED 80 cm TV has a lot that it brings to the table, commencing from customised-for-India stereo speakers to 700,000+ hours of content.

This intelligently designed TV brings together all your favourite content at the ease of a voice search and a cinematic quality sound with DTS-HD audio.

Chromecast built-in feature helps you cast your favourite media files like photos or videos from any Android device you use.

Micromax 109 cm TV

43” of sheer entertainment on a full HD smart TV with surround sound ensures you a good leisure time that goes in hand with the affordability factor. The overall experience of gaming is worth a mention on a 43” TV with a resolution of 1080p, that effectively enhances the picture as well as sound quality to give you the best experience.

Features and specifications like these make it a neck-to-neck with high-end TVs that provide a similar experience sans the affordability factor.