FP Studio

Crystal Clear

If you have a family of teenagers needing project printouts, mum and dad needing work stuff and forms printed, or you are a bit of a crafter and need prints, stop here. Mighty savings coupled with compact design allow the Epson L4150 All-In-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer to have the smallest footprint amongst all brands of ink tank printers that use bottled ink refills. Enjoy spill free refilling as you enjoy printing wirelessly over your home network or directly from your smartphone using Wi-Fi Direct. Get exceptional print quality thanks to pigment black ink which produces water and smudge-resistant printouts. The compact integrated tank design gives you print speeds up to 10.5ipm for black and 5.0ipm for colour. This is the perfect printer for home use.

Hi Tech At Home

When it comes to satisfying your home printing needs, the Canon Pixma G2012 All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer delivers on all counts. It’s designed for high volume printing in all formats, with heightened optical resolution that delivers crisper, clearer resolution on all your printouts. The Canon Pixma All-In-One Colour Printer is compatible with all major operating systems, and has a wide variety of colour capabilities. With this printer by your side, your printouts will always be top notch, even when you’re printing at home.

Read The Fine Print

The HP 410 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Color Printer with Voice-Activated Printing is truly the cutting edge printing technology. Not only does it offer a variety of functions, like printing, scanning and copying, this printer also comes with a heavy duty mechanism that can deliver upto 1000 pages per month. It also boasts of enhanced connectivity, connecting seamlessly over WiFi, USB, or via the advanced HP smart app. Get the HP 410 All-In-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer, and give your home tech set up a modern edge.

Quality On Command

With the Brother DCP-T710W Inktank Refill System Printer with Wireless and Automatic Document Feeder Printing, you get a versatile piece of equipment that delivers top notch quality over an extended period of time. It’s built for multi taskers, with its automatic document feeder ensuring you save time and effort when scanning and copying multiple pages. Plus, the Brother DCP-T710W Inktank Refill System Printer delivers great cost savings also, with each refill yielding close to 6500 printouts. This printer is truly a win-win option for those looking for great quality at a great price.