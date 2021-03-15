Monday, March 15, 2021Back to
Get 360-degree protection with this case
Specifically designed for the new Apple watch series, this high-quality TPU case with a built-in screen protector covers the apple watch screen and curved edges for 360-degree full protection. A perfect fit, the responsive buttons on the cover boost the overall functionality of your device. The high-quality material used to create this stylish case comes with shock absorption technology. This scratch-proof cover adds an extra touch of elegance and design to your iWatch. Pick this one up for its lightweight, bulk-free design that allows easy access to buttons.

Easy to install for everyday use
This 44mm watch case designed with precise cutouts to access functional buttons and ports, easily slides onto your watch and fits it perfectly. Easy to install and easy to access, you can maneuver all functions of the watch without having to remove the band. Adding the cover has no impact on signal reception. This case covers the front and curved edges of the iWatch, offering full protection against scratches, drops, and bumps. Made of high-quality, anti-scratch TPU material, pick this up for its soft and flexible material that brings super convenience.

Shockproof cover with high-touch responsiveness
This silicone screen protector fits series 4 and 5 of the Apple iWatch perfectly. It can fully cover the screen and its curved edges, providing 360-degree full protection for your iWatch. It has just the right amount of thickness to protect your watch and is translucent in color. The use of the silicone material ensures that you have high-sensitivity touch responsiveness. The material makes it easy to clean dust, stains, fingerprints and other unwanted particles. Available in various sizes, pick this up for its ultraslim look and shock-absorbing feature.

If you like a splash of color then this one’s for you
This Ultra-slim and lightweight cover adds no bulk to your watch and gives it a colorful look. Made with high-quality, anti-scratch durable TPU material, this midnight blue cover gives optimum protection and prevents your watch from scratches, drops, and bumps. Even with the case on, you can easily charge your watch and access ports due to its precise cutouts. Available in 7 colors - pink, yellow, green, red, white, blue and grey, this cover is compatible with iWatch Series 4 and 5.

