FP Studio

Four-layer voice coil

Here is a unique car woofer with a convenient shape and design. This car woofer has been designed specifically in a cylindrical shape that fits most cars and car amplifiers. It is 12" in size and has a Full Depth Design Basket. You can enjoy low-frequency sound music with YOKOMA 12" subwoofer. It is also compatible with selected home amplifiers. It also features a 4 Layer Voice Coil that has a very wide frequency range. This product doesn't only give you great sound but is also very cost-effective.

Ensures quality sound

Here is a sub-woofer that will surely not disappoint you in terms of performance. This subwoofer will give you clear and enhanced sound. Go Mechanic Taurus-T2 is powerful with 500W low-frequency response bass tube. Along with this, it has a wide 35Hz to 200Hz frequency range. It also has a high energy Strontium Magnet that ensures quality sound. These qualities ensure a crisp and strong bass sound that lets you enjoy the depth of every song.

Unique shape

This subwoofer lets you enjoy music everywhere you go. This car accessory is absolutely reliable and conveniently produces a great sound quality. It has a distinct design to fit all cars and features a cylindrical shape to stabilize the distortion level. JXL 8018 Active Bass Tube Sub Woofer comes with a powerful inbuilt amplifier. It has an air vented and slight curvy design that produces a thumping sound and gives you an overall enhanced cinematic experience.

Smooth sound

Here is a simple sub-woofer that delivers great quality. This pair of sub-woofer has a dual design that can also be used as a full range speaker. Fredo subwoofers have a compact and lightweight body. It produces a punchy bass that amplifies every beat. It features a rubber cone and rubber ring with a nominal 700W power. Now you can enjoy your long drives with these extremely powerful and great quality sub-woofers.