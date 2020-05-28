FP Studio

The smart watch that will last you for long!

If you are looking for a feature rich smartwatch that is easy on the pocket, this is our top pick. With a two week plus battery life, a large full touch screen, and accurate fitness plus sleep pattern trackers, this watch has it all. You can receive messages, and reject/accept calls from your wrist with a single tap. Moreover, fitness is a huge part of this brand so turn your jogging and workout sessions into fun as you can control your music right from this watch. The waterproof aspect makes sure you can track your fitness levels even as you swim. This one is an all-rounder, and a must buy!

Feel the magic on your wrist!

This smartwatch comes with a large visible dial, which is generally not the norm in digital watches but is a welcome addition. We often get bored with the watch dial but Honor Magic watch 2 ensures we don’t because of its customizable watch faces. There were multiple colours of the watch straps but according to us, the charcoal looks best. You can easily control phone calls, receive and send messages, emails, and notifications with the Bluetooth smart assistant. You get the ability to choose from the multiple fitness and workout modes that suit your mood. Music can be set directly from the watch itself. The thing to watch out for is the great battery life, as one charge can last up to 2 weeks based on usage. While it is a little more on the expensive side, this one is a stylish watch that will surely become a style statement.

Amazing looks at a great price

As the name suggests, it actually fits amazingly well on the hand. It is light in weight and the well lit dial is the standout feature, as it enables you to read accurately in bright light as well. The looks are in parallel to any other high-end smart watch, but the price range for this watch will be even more impressive. It has all the features you might require to go through your fitness regime in the gym as ell as swimming. Yes, it is waterproof! Receive calls, messages and notifications on the go which makes it super functional and convenient as well. It is a must buy for all those looking for a budget feature rich watch with a full round dial.

Great features and premium looks!

This watch actually has created a lot of noise because of its premium look and amazing features at a super price! You have the freedom to almost control your entire phone from the wrist just like a superhero! The smart watch is feather light, has a beautiful colored round display dial, and is very responsive to the touch. As in all smartwatches, you can receive all calls, messages and respond accordingly with super convenience. It is a true companion while working out with multiple modes at your service. No need to stress out about the rains or your sweat, as the waterproof aspect takes care of it all. You can also get accurate heart rate readings while training. All in all, this watch is surprisingly loaded with features at a price that will surprise you even further! Buy it now.