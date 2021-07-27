Tuesday, July 27, 2021Back to
Fast-paced tennis games for PS4


FP StudioJul 27, 2021 16:51:32 IST

Realistic animation
Fans of Tennis games must get their hands on the PS4 Tennis World Tour. This game has realistic animations, which make it unique. Also, this game offers multi-level playing while being fast-paced with easy control. Overall it gives you an amazing playing experience. This is a game that you must have in your gallery if you are a fan of Tennis.

Upgraded version
This game is an upgraded version of the Tennis World Tour and is loaded with a lot more. The game feels smoother and faster as per several users. You have real-life players and you can decide the game as you like. You will have more animations and challenges in this game. This is definitely a mush have.

Paris special
This game is a special edition of Roland Garros and will make you happy seeing the character and AI that has been incorporated. Since this is a special edition game, it has very nice & specific graphics, the game moves very fast, the difficulty level is high to you will feel this to be very challenging and several other features. Someone who is a fan of Tennis games must have this one in their collection.

Great multiplayer game
This game is unique in its way. The game might not have star players, but you can be the star player yourself. The game has multiplayer and single-player modes. The graphics, animation, sound effects and controls are fantastic. For Tennis game lovers, this is definitely a game that you must try. It will make you feel different and great at the same time.

