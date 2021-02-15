FP Studio

Ultra-clear

The Boombox Atom by Zook Rocker gives you phenomenally loud sound and heavy and rich bass. It comes with a high-quality FM feature and Antenna for good quality reception. The speaker also provides USB, TF, and AUX connectivity making it super convenient and handy. Its sound clarity is also great. It comes up with Bluetooth Technology 5.0 making the bluetooth connectivity and range extremely strong. You can control the bass/treble of your sound as well and adjust it based on your preference. You can play your favorite music and enjoy your daily household chores, a relaxed reading session, walking or hiking trips, or even camping. Just play your music and go on and have a good time.

Travel friendly

The IN ONE High Bass Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker serves multiple purposes. It provides you the rich and quality bass for your favorite music and also comes with a digital alarm clock making it perfect for your bedside table or office desk. It is extremely lightweight making it portable and travel-friendly. You can have your awesome jam sessions literally anywhere. These speakers also come with an FM radio feature so you can easily switch from playing your tunes to playing music and podcasts from different other channels as well. These also come with Bluetooth 5.0 making the bluetooth connectivity and range extremely strong. With a 2000 mAH battery, you can relax and enjoy your music for long hours without any interruption.

Uninterrupted music

The Sony SRS-XB12 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker comes with a super long battery life of up to 16 hours for your uninterrupted jam sessions. It provides a rich and quality bass and enhances those low-end tones giving you a phenomenal listening experience. It comes with an IP67 rating making it completely waterproof so you don’t have to worry about any accidents at all. It is dust resistant as well. It comes with a built-in mic for hands-free calling making it super convenient. It is also extremely lightweight and has a compact design making it easily portable. It is one of the best budget speakers to choose from in the market.

Portable

Get ready for an adventure with the Lumiford Blackstone High Bass 5W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. These wireless speakers come in a compact design making them extremely portable. You can easily carry your jam in your biking or hiking trips and even to parties. It is extremely sturdy and lightweight and provides a rich and high bass and amazing sound clarity. It comes with an 1800 mAH battery giving you up to 15 hours of music with no interruption or disturbance. Bluetooth 5.0 makes bluetooth range and connectivity strong. These speakers are also water, sweat, and dust resistant. You can carry it anywhere you want without having to worry about any spillage or any accident whatsoever.