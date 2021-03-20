FP Studio

500GB SSD

If you find yourself in situations where file transfers need to occur quickly, then the convenience of a faster external hard drive is worth considering. The rugged SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds, making it perfect for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos. Its IP55 rating means that it can stand up to rain, splashes, spills, and dust. With up to 1TB capacity, it's perfect for extensive photo shoots, taking your portfolio with you, or backing up your work. Compact and designed to fit in the palm of your hand, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD works with both PC and Mac computers. Good things come in small sizes, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-performance and capacity in a drive that's smaller than a smartphone.

SSD

One-Touch SSD Special Edition is an ultra-small, high-speed, portable solid-state drive perfect for streaming stored videos directly to a laptop, scrolling seamlessly through photos, and backing up content on the go. Featuring a camo-clad design and continuous backup via USB interface, it’s a stylish and convenient USB storage accessory for both Windows and Mac. Now edit, manage, and share photos like a pro with a one-year subscription to Mylio Create and a two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan. Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included three-year limited product warranty. Transfer photos faster and stream videos directly from drive to laptop with SSD-boosted speeds of up to 400MB/s. Whether traveling, at the office, or just scrolling through old memories, enjoy plenty of on-the-go durability and space for must-have content.

Portable SSD

Take everything, all your work, and entertainment, with you. The Portable SSD T5 gives you simple and efficient access to your massive data so you can complete tasks quickly and on the move. Take along your documents, large-sized photos, or videos, and get things done wherever you go. The Samsung Portable SSD T5 elevates data transfer speeds to the next level and unleashes a new experience in external storage. With a compact and durable design and password protection, the T5 is truly easy to carry and stores data securely. Performance of up to 540 MB/s, up to 4.9x faster than external HDD. Shock-resistant internal frame lets the T5 withstand falls from up to 2m and optional password protection and AES 256 bit hardware encryption. It’s compatible with Windows 7, Mac OS X 10.9 (Mavericks), Android 4.4 (KitKat), or higher.

Password enabled SSD

External hard drives provide a good medium for your backup data. Now save access and protect the content that matters to you with the My Passport SSD, giving you read speeds of up to 1050MB/s1 and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s1 with NVMe technology. Keep your productivity flowing with password-enabled hardware encryption in a sleek, durable metal design. Its password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption and shock and vibration resistance. It is easy to use and is blazing fast.