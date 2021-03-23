FP Studio

Quick process

Onsitego is a brilliant warranty card that can be activated quite easily online. Once you download the link, you can check buyer/seller messages and your registered mail ID. Your process would be completed within a few hours of ordering your card. This plan can be purchased while buying your product or within six months of purchasing the product. With this extended warranty card you are guaranteed that your device would be repaired and returned to you within a specific time period and absolutely free of cost. You can also avail of services at home free of cost. This warranty option covers all kinds of defects and malfunctions in your appliance.

Smooth warranty

Onsitego warranty card is available for devices within 5000-10,000 rupees cost. You can easily avail it online using the downloaded link. Your service would be activated within hours of purchase. You can get this plan while purchasing your appliance or within 30 days of purchase. Devices with this plan would be repaired and returned to you in a few days with absolutely no charges involved. If the device is not repaired within committed time, a replacement would be provided as well. This plan covers all sorts of defects and malfunctions in your device.

Great service

This warranty plan ensures that your Mi TVs remain safe and secure. It covers all defects and malfunctions in your appliance with no hidden charges or costs whatsoever. WeConnect Care ensures your device is repaired and returned to you as many times as required by skilled and expert technicians. If the device cannot be repaired within the dedicated amount of time it will be replaced with absolutely no charge. You will be at peace knowing your device is going to be safely repaired and returned to you if it turns out to be faulty.

Easy transition

GoWarranty, warranty plan covers 3 years of unlimited repair and replacement of your device if it turns out to be faulty. It covers all brands of TV appliances within a certain range. This plan covers all sorts of manufacturing defects, breakdowns, etc. This warranty plan starts as soon as your original warranty expires. It can be acquired within 9 months of purchase of the appliance and you can be rest assured your device will be taken care of. Your appliance would be picked up and dropped at your doorstep free of cost. Warranty activation can be done really easily using your registered email id and the downloaded link.