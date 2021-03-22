FP Studio

Complete kit

This 4Atronics accessory kit can be used for almost all kinds of activities like diving, swimming, climbing, riding a bicycle, skiing, etc., and is compatible with all the GoPro cameras. The kit includes- Chest Strap, Suction Cup Mount, Head Strap, Floating Grip, Adjustable Selfie Stick, 360° Rotating Clip Mount, Mount Adapter, and many other accessories. This set is specifically arranged for varied multiple-use & maximum utility with your GoPro & SJCAM cameras.

Head strap kit

This Yantralay Accessory kit is compatible with GoPro Hero 8/7/6/5, SJCAM, OSMO ACTION, Yi, Eken, Noise & All other action cameras. It comes with an extendable Selfie Monopod + Tripod mount adapter + Long Screw. It can work with all compact points and digital cameras that have self-timers and tripods. The adjustable ball head allows you to easily adjust the angle, extending your reach when taking photos. The kit includes- Wrist strap, Chest Strap, Car Suction Mount, Head Strap, Floating Grip, etc.

Clip mount

This Adofys kit is compatible with GoPro, Sony Action Cam, Nikon, Garmin, Ricoh Action Cam, SJCAM, iPhone, and Android. The Head Strap, Chest Strap, and adjustable wristband let you get first-person point-of-view videos and photos. The powerful car suction cup mount and backpack clip mount allow you to fix your GoPro camera steady on any position in cars, boats, motorcycles. This GoPro accessory kit parts number up to 61, filled with every GoPro add-on you can imagine and a couple of things you didn’t even think of.

Floating grip

This Robustrion kit is compatible with GoPro Hero 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1/SJCAM/Akaso/Apeman/Xiaomi Yi action cameras. Robustrion lets you meet your different sporting needs with this cool set of mounts & accessories. You can take it whenever or wherever you are, while diving, swimming, climbing, riding a bicycle, skiing, or doing other adventure sports. The kit includes-Chest Strap, Suction Cup Mount, Head Strap, Floating Grip, Adjustable Selfie Stick, 360° Rotating Clip Mount, Mount Adapter, and many other accessories.