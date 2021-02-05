Friday, February 05, 2021Back to
Experience every beat with these DJ headphones


FP StudioFeb 05, 2021 10:15:11 IST

Excellent sound isolation

The 50mm large speaker drivers provided in these headphones produce a clear sound with powerful bass and high resolution crisp notes. The professional grade quality gives excellent comfort and adjustment for long lastivity and is foldable with 180 degrees swivelling and 90 degree flip outward along with the stretchable headband. It gives an excellent sound isolation even in the loudest environment making it perfect for a DJ player. If you are looking for a sound isolation headphones, Maono AU-MH501 Professional Studio Monitor Headphones are the ones for you.

Powerful bass

A large 50 millimeter speaker unit drivers combined with neodymium magnets to produce powerful bass, clear vocals, and crisp high tones from stereo sound.You no longer need an adaptor as these headphones have DJ styled coiled cord of 9.8ft which easily reaches to your sitting place from the stereo or TV. They are detachable which allows you to plug in the mixer of your wish. It also allows you to run music from two different sources and hear to them simultaneously, making OneOdio Adapter-Free Closed Back Over-Ear DJ Stereo Monitor Headphones perfect for Professional Studio Monitor and Mixing.

Supports Siri

A matt black lightweight, strong and durable headphones having cushioned and adjustable headbact for utmost comfort. The 40mm large-aperture drivers deliver riveting sound and a thumping bass and the 90dB give a deep and crisp sound along with an all day long playtime of 25 hours. These wireless headphones support bluetooth BT5.0 + EDR + BR and Siri voice assistance for which you have to long press the button for three seconds for Siri to wake up. This design yields superior sound isolation with maximum comfort and minimal ear fatigue and makes Fire-Boltt Blast 1400 the best buy product.

Interchangeable cables

A headphones having 40mm drives to produce crystal clear sound tahe excellent bass that stands true to the professional levels. It comes with two interchangeable cables either of which you can use - 3 meter coiled cable while you are working and 1.2 meter straight cable with in-line controls and mic for personal use, thus these headphones are multipuroses being usable for professional as well as personal needs. CLAW SM50 Professional Studio Monitoring DJ Headphones features a twist-locking system to secure stable connection with the cables while in use.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


