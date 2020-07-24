FP Studio

A battery that keeps on going

Plush over the ear cans are great for sound editing, long-distance travels and strolling around town, but they're no good for working out. We're happy to report though that the Sony WI-C200 Wireless In-Ear Headphones exceeded our expectations on many counts. They exhibit all of the hallmarks of high-end, expensive headphones like extraordinary battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, quick charging, a metallic finish and stay priced very affordably. Overall, go for these if you want great-sounding headphones but don't want to break the bank to pay for them.

Stress-free gym workouts

Easy on your ears and your pocket, these lightweight, wireless headphones give you the option of wearing them either in-ear or behind the ear. We were thrilled by the superior sweatproof feature which is particularly helpful during cardio or when you're out for a run. Besides the combination of Flex Soft™ ear tips and Twist Lock™ technology means these buds are guaranteed to stay put and never hurt. With a high-quality in-line microphone and remote for hands-free control of sound and calls, if you want to enjoy your workout undisturbed, this is the one you should pick.

Made for the toughest workouts

While the lightweight design pumps out your favourite tunes with powerful HD sound and deep boosted bass, the magnetic ear tips keep this headset in place through your toughest workouts. With built-in support for Alexa and free access control for phones, we were able to attack workouts without any distractions. Bluetooth 4.1 keeps you connected smoothly while the perfect length cable sits comfortably without drooping or getting tangled. All in all, if your exercise playlist has some punchy beats, this is the headset for you.

The ultimate motivator

The right music can be all three motivations you need to power through your exercises. But regular earphones aren't built to take the constant movement, sweaty ears and can get uncomfortable. But these Bose earphones are built for the task. Made with premium material, it gives you Wireless convenience, with smooth voice-prompted Bluetooth and NFC pairing and high-quality audio that will keep you motivated. Buy these for their unbeatable ease-of-use, consistently balanced sound and up to 6 hours battery life per charge. Perfect all-round experience!